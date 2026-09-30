Fall Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, September 30 Bryan Clark Sep 30, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Wednesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D %6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p #68:@? a $6>:7:?2=k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 d $96?2?5@29 a \ r=2C:?52 25G2?46D E@ $2EFC52J’D C68:@?2= 7:?2= 282:?DE q@@?6 k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda volleyball dominant in battle of Hawkeye 10 unbeatens The Clarinda volleyball team showed how well they can play Thursday in a home sweep of Carroll Big plays on offense and defense fuel Shenandoah's Homecoming win The Shenandoah football team earned a 43-13 Homecoming win Friday, Sept. 25, over Missouri Valley Shenandoah boys earn Glenwood cross country championship The Shenandoah boys cross country team won Monday's rescheduled Glenwood meet Watch Clarinda's 3 set points from a win over Carroll Watch Clarinda's three set-winning points from the Thursday, Sept. 24, win over Carroll Watch Shenandoah football highlights from a win over Missouri Valley Shenandoah football highlights from Friday's win over Missouri Valley Watch Now: Related Video All 30 MLB Team Logos Evolution (Old vs New) MLB Playoffs Preview: Expert Betting Insights and Predictions MLB Playoffs Preview: Expert Betting Insights and Predictions College Football Power Rankings Week 4: Georgia Jumps to No. 1 After Dominating Oklahoma College Football Power Rankings Week 4: Georgia Jumps to No. 1 After Dominating Oklahoma NFL Week 4: Bills Triumph Over Struggling Chargers NFL Week 4: Bills Triumph Over Struggling Chargers Recommended for you