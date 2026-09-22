Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, September 22 Bryan Clark Sep 22, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Tuesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m'@==6J32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$96?2?5@29 b pw$%( a Wad\a`[ a`\ad[ ad\a_[ ab\ad[ `d\`_Xk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 b rC6DE@? _ Wad\aa[ ad\g[ ad\`aXk^AmkAmvC:DH@=5 b tDD6I _ Wad\`c[ ag\ae[ ad\`dXk^AmkAm$:5?6J b q657@C5 _ Wad\h[ ad\h[ ad\`fXk^Am kAm$:5?6J b w2>3FC8 _ Wad\b[ ad\f[ ad\gXk^Am People are also reading… Ranking the Top 10 high school volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Clarinda overcomes 4 first quarter turnovers in Homecoming win Shenandoah officer graduates from Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Shenandoah volleyball wins Mount Ayr Tournament Clarinda's Bird keeps flying higher, recognized for assists milestone after home sweep Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, September 22 Video highlights from Clarinda volleyball's sweep of Denison Shenandoah cross country, Clarinda football, Sidney volleyball continue in state rankings Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys XC continue in state rankings Watch highlights of Clarinda football's 1-point win over Chariton Essex volleyball, Shenandoah tennis split on the road District losses for Shenandoah, Sidney and Stanton/Essex football Hargis, Clarinda girls tennis win Hawkeye 10 Tournament championships Potential Clarinda, Shenandoah tennis rematch in regional semifinal A cancer crisis decades in the making is bearing down on rural Iowa kAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D rC@DD r@F?ECJk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%C:\r6?E6C |66E W2E $96?2?5@29Xk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmd] $96?2?5@29 `aa \ pG2 ~’#@FC<6 A=2465 gE9 E@ =625 E96 |FDE2?8D k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mrC6DE@? |66Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmtDD6I }%$ \ t==2 $2?529= 7:?:D965 hE9 7@C E96 %C@;2?6EE6Dk^Am kAmr=2C:?52 }%$ \ y6??2 z:?8 A=2465 `eE9 E@ =625 E96 r2C5:?2=D k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq@JD rC@DD r@F?ECJk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m%C:\r6?E6C |66E W2E $96?2?5@29Xk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmb] $96?2?5@29 `_` \ r2CE6C qFEECJ 7:?:D965 gE9 E@ =625 E96 |FDE2?8D k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mrC6DE@? |66Ek^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmd] r=2C:?52 `da \ xD2:29 $E@85:== 7:?:D965 `fE9 E@ =625 E96 r2C5:?2=D k^AmkAmtDD6I }%$ \ y6DD6 y@9?D@?\(:EJ< 7:?:D965 fa?5 E@ =625 E96 %C@;2?D k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Ranking the Top 10 high school volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Here are the latest Southwest Iowa volleyball rankings, including Clarinda at No. 5 and Sidney at No. 8. Clarinda overcomes 4 first quarter turnovers in Homecoming win The Clarinda football team rallied, scoring the game's final 14 points Friday, to beat Chariton 14-13. Shenandoah volleyball wins Mount Ayr Tournament See how Clarinda and Shenandoah volleyball teams fared at Saturday's Red Oak and Mount Ayr Tournaments Clarinda's Bird keeps flying higher, recognized for assists milestone after home sweep Clarinda sophomore Ellery Bird was recognized for reaching 1,000 career assists Tuesday after a home sweep of Denison Watch Now: Related Video Watch: Justin Verlander simulates game situations at Comerica Park Dave Roberts Reveals MAJOR Dodgers moves incoming... Dave Roberts Reveals MAJOR Dodgers moves incoming... Cut Short: Brutal Injuries That Ended NFL Careers Cut Short: Brutal Injuries That Ended NFL Careers Post-Week 3 CFB Power Rankings Post-Week 3 CFB Power Rankings Recommended for you