Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, October 1 Bryan Clark Oct 1, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Thursday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m'@==6J32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 b $:5?6J ` Wad\`c[ ab\ad[ ad\`g[ ad\abXk^AmkAm#:G6CD:56 b $96?2?5@29 _ Wae\ac[ ad\`g[ ad\`aXk^AmkAm$E2?E@? b tDD6I _ Wad\``[ ad\`g[ ad\`cXk^AmkAmk6>m%96 D4965F=65 $96?2?5@29 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ >66E H2D 42?46=65k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Big plays on offense and defense fuel Shenandoah's Homecoming win The Shenandoah football team earned a 43-13 Homecoming win Friday, Sept. 25, over Missouri Valley Shenandoah boys earn Glenwood cross country championship The Shenandoah boys cross country team won Monday's rescheduled Glenwood meet Watch Shenandoah football highlights from a win over Missouri Valley Shenandoah football highlights from Friday's win over Missouri Valley A point from each Clarinda/Shenandoah singles tennis match Watch a point from each singles match plus Clarinda's winning point in a 5-2 regional semifinal win Wednesday over Shenandoah Updated state rankings for Clarinda FB, Shenandoah boys XC, Sidney VB drops out Check out where area teams and athletes are ranked this week Watch Now: Related Video Here's what's next for Yankees as they take on Rays in ALDS Steve Gleason's blocked punt, Superdome statue memorialized at museum Steve Gleason's blocked punt, Superdome statue memorialized at museum How Can you Not Be Romantic About the Padres... How Can you Not Be Romantic About the Padres... Cowboys make MULTIPLE moves... HUGE Cowboys signings | Dallas Cowboys news Cowboys make MULTIPLE moves... HUGE Cowboys signings | Dallas Cowboys news Recommended for you