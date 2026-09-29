Alert Top Story Shenandoah's Buttry joins Sells in latest state cross country rankings Bryan Clark Sep 29, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark The Shenandoah boys cross country team continues in the state rankings for the week of Sept. 28.kAm&A52E65 C2?<:?8D 7@C E96 H66< 42? 36 7@F?5 36=@H]k^AmkAmk6>m%9:D DE@CJ 92D 366? FA52E65 H:E9 E96 =2E6DE 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ 2?5 7@@E32== C2?<:?8D] {@@< 7@C 4@?E:?F65 FA52E6D E9:D H66<[ :?4=F5:?8 >@C6 7@@E32== 2?5 G@==6J32==k^6>mk^Amk9amrC@DD r@F?ECJk^9amkAm%96 $96?2?5@29 3@JD 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ E62> :D C2?<65 `aE9 :? r=2DD ap :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda volleyball dominant in battle of Hawkeye 10 unbeatens The Clarinda volleyball team showed how well they can play Thursday in a home sweep of Carroll Big plays on offense and defense fuel Shenandoah's Homecoming win The Shenandoah football team earned a 43-13 Homecoming win Friday, Sept. 25, over Missouri Valley Shenandoah, Clarinda, Sidney VB earn conference wins, Shen Boys XC takes 3rd See how area volleyball and cross country teams fared Tuesday Sidney volleyball, Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys XC continue in state rankings See where area teams are in the latest state rankings Watch Clarinda's 3 set points from a win over Carroll Watch Clarinda's three set-winning points from the Thursday, Sept. 24, win over Carroll Watch Now: Related Video MLB Playoffs Preview: Expert Betting Insights and Predictions College Football Power Rankings Week 4: Georgia Jumps to No. 1 After Dominating Oklahoma College Football Power Rankings Week 4: Georgia Jumps to No. 1 After Dominating Oklahoma NFL Week 4: Bills Triumph Over Struggling Chargers NFL Week 4: Bills Triumph Over Struggling Chargers Trump gets credit for US Presidents Cup win at trophy ceremony Trump gets credit for US Presidents Cup win at trophy ceremony Recommended for you