Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, September 28 Bryan Clark Sep 28, 2026 18 hrs ago 0 Shenandoah Mustangs Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Monday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D rC@DD r@F?ECJk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv=6?H@@5 x?G:E6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 }%$ \ y6??2 z:?8 A=2465 ahE9 E@ =625 E96 r2C5:?2=D k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mtDD6I }%$ \ t==2 $2?529= 7:?:D965 bgE9 7@C E96 %C@;2?6EE6D k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq@JD rC@DD r@F?ECJk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mv=6?H@@5 x?G:E6k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Clarinda volleyball dominant in battle of Hawkeye 10 unbeatens Big plays on offense and defense fuel Shenandoah's Homecoming win Shenandoah, Clarinda, Sidney VB earn conference wins, Shen Boys XC takes 3rd Sidney volleyball, Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys XC continue in state rankings Watch Clarinda's 3 set points from a win over Carroll Watch Shenandoah football highlights from a win over Missouri Valley Nothwehr battles through last year's heartbreak, semifinal adversity, to advance to state Ranking the Top 10 high school volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, September 28 The Top 10 high school football teams in Southwest Iowa after Week 4 Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, September 24 Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award presented to fifth-generation family farm State tennis berths secured, Shenandoah football, Clarinda volleyball earn wins Clarinda tennis advances, Shenandoah football earns lone area win Shenandoah tennis advances to regional semifinal, Sidney volleyball 2-2 at Bedford kAmk6>mkDEC@?8m`] $96?2?5@29 `_g \ |2D@? $6==D 7:?:D965 hE9 2?5 r2CE6C qFEECJ `_E9 E@ =625 E96 |FDE2?8Dk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m`b] r=2C:?52 bbf \ xD2:29 $E@85:== 6?565 abC5 E@ =625 E96 r2C5:?2=D k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mtDD6I }%$ k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmp DE@CJ 7C@> E96 >66E[ H:E9 A:4EFC6D[ 42? 36 7@F?5 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=60c6gdc5g6\44_3\c73g\g64_\gg_2dhc7c727]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda volleyball dominant in battle of Hawkeye 10 unbeatens The Clarinda volleyball team showed how well they can play Thursday in a home sweep of Carroll Big plays on offense and defense fuel Shenandoah's Homecoming win The Shenandoah football team earned a 43-13 Homecoming win Friday, Sept. 25, over Missouri Valley Shenandoah, Clarinda, Sidney VB earn conference wins, Shen Boys XC takes 3rd See how area volleyball and cross country teams fared Tuesday Sidney volleyball, Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys XC continue in state rankings See where area teams are in the latest state rankings Watch Clarinda's 3 set points from a win over Carroll Watch Clarinda's three set-winning points from the Thursday, Sept. 24, win over Carroll Watch Now: Related Video MLB Playoffs Preview: Expert Betting Insights and Predictions College Football Power Rankings Week 4: Georgia Jumps to No. 1 After Dominating Oklahoma College Football Power Rankings Week 4: Georgia Jumps to No. 1 After Dominating Oklahoma NFL Week 4: Bills Triumph Over Struggling Chargers NFL Week 4: Bills Triumph Over Struggling Chargers Trump gets credit for US Presidents Cup win at trophy ceremony Trump gets credit for US Presidents Cup win at trophy ceremony Recommended for you