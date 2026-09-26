FRIDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Clarinda tennis advances, Shenandoah football earns lone area win Bryan Clark Sep 26, 2026 Sep 26, 2026 0 Shenandoah Mustangs Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mu@@E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m$96?2?5@29 cb |:DD@FC: '2==6J `bk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 DE@CJ 7C@> E9:D 82>6 42? 36 7@F?5 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=60a4b54f44\dg_2\d2hd\ha`3\gh_45f52ffba]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m 2?5 2 A:4EFC6 A286 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^4@==64E:@?0`dg33hg`\a3ab\dg_g\hf6_\3gg5g5c_a`ah]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m]k^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8m'2? |6E6C c` r=2C:?52 `ck^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am People are also reading… Clarinda volleyball dominant in battle of Hawkeye 10 unbeatens Big plays on offense and defense fuel Shenandoah's Homecoming win Shenandoah, Clarinda, Sidney VB earn conference wins, Shen Boys XC takes 3rd Sidney volleyball, Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys XC continue in state rankings Watch Clarinda's 3 set points from a win over Carroll Watch Shenandoah football highlights from a win over Missouri Valley Nothwehr battles through last year's heartbreak, semifinal adversity, to advance to state The Top 10 high school football teams in Southwest Iowa after Week 4 Ranking the Top 10 high school volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, September 24 Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award presented to fifth-generation family farm Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, September 28 Clarinda tennis advances, Shenandoah football earns lone area win Shenandoah tennis advances to regional semifinal, Sidney volleyball 2-2 at Bedford State tennis berths secured, Shenandoah football, Clarinda volleyball earn wins kAmr=2C:?52’D r2=63 $92?6 2?5 r@@A6C q2F>82CE 3@E9 CFD965 7@C 2 E@F495@H? :? 2 c`\`c 7@@E32== =@DD uC:52J 2E '2? |6E6C]k^AmkAm%96 qF==5@8D[ C2?<65 }@] a :? r=2DD ap 7C@> xp7@@E32==[ @FED4@C65 E96 `bkDFAmE9k^DFAm\C2?<65 r2C5:?2=D a`\_ :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda volleyball dominant in battle of Hawkeye 10 unbeatens The Clarinda volleyball team showed how well they can play Thursday in a home sweep of Carroll Big plays on offense and defense fuel Shenandoah's Homecoming win The Shenandoah football team earned a 43-13 Homecoming win Friday, Sept. 25, over Missouri Valley Shenandoah, Clarinda, Sidney VB earn conference wins, Shen Boys XC takes 3rd See how area volleyball and cross country teams fared Tuesday Sidney volleyball, Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys XC continue in state rankings See where area teams are in the latest state rankings Watch Clarinda's 3 set points from a win over Carroll Watch Clarinda's three set-winning points from the Thursday, Sept. 24, win over Carroll Watch Now: Related Video Trump gets credit for US Presidents Cup win at trophy ceremony NFL Week 3 Overreactions: Chaos in Brazil, Bills rally, and Patriots panic NFL Week 3 Overreactions: Chaos in Brazil, Bills rally, and Patriots panic Can the Yankees Beat the Red Sox? 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