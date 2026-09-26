SATURDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Shenandoah tennis advances to regional semifinal, Sidney volleyball 2-2 at Bedford Bryan Clark Sep 26, 2026 Sep 26, 2026 0 Shenandoah Mustangs Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Saturday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D %6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p #68:@? a `DE #@F?5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m$96?2?5@29 d #65 ~2< _ \ $96?2?5@29 25G2?46D E@ (65?6D52J’D D6>:7:?2= 2E r=2C:?52 k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 $96?2?5@29 8:C=D E6??:D E62> 62C?65 2 d\_ H:? $2EFC52J @G6C #65 ~2< :? 2 r=2DD `p #68:@? a 7:CDE C@F?5 5F2=[ H9:49 H2D >@G65 7C@> $96?2?5@29 E@ E96 #65 ~2< *|rp]k^Am kAm%96 H:? 25G2?46D E96 |FDE2?8D E@ 2 C68:@?2= D6>:7:?2= (65?6D52J 2E r=2C:?52]k^Am People are also reading… Clarinda volleyball dominant in battle of Hawkeye 10 unbeatens Big plays on offense and defense fuel Shenandoah's Homecoming win Watch Clarinda's 3 set points from a win over Carroll Shenandoah, Clarinda, Sidney VB earn conference wins, Shen Boys XC takes 3rd Shenandoah boys earn Glenwood cross country championship Watch Shenandoah football highlights from a win over Missouri Valley Nothwehr battles through last year's heartbreak, semifinal adversity, to advance to state Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, September 28 Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Updated state rankings for Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys cross country Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, September 24 Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award presented to fifth-generation family farm Sidney volleyball, Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys XC continue in state rankings State tennis berths secured, Shenandoah football, Clarinda volleyball earn wins Clarinda tennis advances, Shenandoah football earns lone area win kAm$96?2?5@29 62C?65 EH@ 5@F3=6D H:?D 2?5 E@@< 2 7@C76:E E@ =625 b\_ 8@:?8 :?E@ D:?8=6D A=2J]k^AmkAm|4z2J=2 |@FEC2J 2?5 #J=:6 (@@E6? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda volleyball dominant in battle of Hawkeye 10 unbeatens The Clarinda volleyball team showed how well they can play Thursday in a home sweep of Carroll Big plays on offense and defense fuel Shenandoah's Homecoming win The Shenandoah football team earned a 43-13 Homecoming win Friday, Sept. 25, over Missouri Valley Watch Clarinda's 3 set points from a win over Carroll Watch Clarinda's three set-winning points from the Thursday, Sept. 24, win over Carroll Shenandoah, Clarinda, Sidney VB earn conference wins, Shen Boys XC takes 3rd See how area volleyball and cross country teams fared Tuesday Shenandoah boys earn Glenwood cross country championship The Shenandoah boys cross country team won Monday's rescheduled Glenwood meet Watch Now: Related Video MLB Playoffs Preview: Expert Betting Insights and Predictions College Football Power Rankings Week 4: Georgia Jumps to No. 1 After Dominating Oklahoma College Football Power Rankings Week 4: Georgia Jumps to No. 1 After Dominating Oklahoma NFL Week 4: Bills Triumph Over Struggling Chargers NFL Week 4: Bills Triumph Over Struggling Chargers Trump gets credit for US Presidents Cup win at trophy ceremony Trump gets credit for US Presidents Cup win at trophy ceremony Recommended for you