Fall Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, September 23 Bryan Clark Sep 23, 2026 19 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Wednesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D %6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p #68:@? ` %@FC?2>6?E 2E pE=2?E:4k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 \ r92?5J }@E9H69C H2D C68:@?2= CF??6C\FA :? D:?8=6D E@ 25G2?46 E@ E96 DE2E6 E@FC?2>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52 DE@CJ 7C@> E96 E@FC?2>6?E 42? 36 7@F?5 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=60_gf372g4\b4_2\dd6b\gag`\_hc`4eb``7db]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m]k^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8m$96?2?5@29 \ p=: w2?D6?^{J=2 |2E96C H6C6 C68:@?2= CF??6CD\FA :? 5@F3=6D E@ 25G2?46 E@ E96 DE2E6 E@FC?2>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am People are also reading… Ranking the Top 10 high school volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Clarinda overcomes 4 first quarter turnovers in Homecoming win Sidney volleyball, Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys XC continue in state rankings Shenandoah volleyball wins Mount Ayr Tournament Shenandoah, Clarinda, Sidney VB earn conference wins, Shen Boys XC takes 3rd The Top 10 high school football teams in Southwest Iowa after Week 4 Shenandoah officer graduates from Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Clarinda's Bird keeps flying higher, recognized for assists milestone after home sweep Watch highlights of Clarinda football's 1-point win over Chariton Video highlights from Clarinda volleyball's sweep of Denison District losses for Shenandoah, Sidney and Stanton/Essex football Essex volleyball, Shenandoah tennis split on the road A cancer crisis decades in the making is bearing down on rural Iowa Shenandoah cross country, Clarinda football, Sidney volleyball continue in state rankings Potential Clarinda, Shenandoah tennis rematch in regional semifinal kAm%96 $96?2?5@29 DE@CJ 7C@> E96 E@FC?2>6?E 42? 36 7@F?5 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=603cabfhb4\c`g_\dg_3\2d_7\4`7b7fh6bfhc]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m] p A:4EFC6 A286 7@C 3@E9 $96?2?5@29 2?5 r=2C:?52 :D 2G2:=23=6 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^4@==64E:@?0`g``cdbb\f5ff\cf44\h45h\52cb5bg6fb`6]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Ranking the Top 10 high school volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Here are the latest Southwest Iowa volleyball rankings, including Clarinda at No. 5 and Sidney at No. 8. Clarinda overcomes 4 first quarter turnovers in Homecoming win The Clarinda football team rallied, scoring the game's final 14 points Friday, to beat Chariton 14-13. Sidney volleyball, Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys XC continue in state rankings See where area teams are in the latest state rankings Shenandoah volleyball wins Mount Ayr Tournament See how Clarinda and Shenandoah volleyball teams fared at Saturday's Red Oak and Mount Ayr Tournaments Shenandoah, Clarinda, Sidney VB earn conference wins, Shen Boys XC takes 3rd See how area volleyball and cross country teams fared Tuesday Watch Now: Related Video Watch: Justin Verlander simulates game situations at Comerica Park Dave Roberts Reveals MAJOR Dodgers moves incoming... Dave Roberts Reveals MAJOR Dodgers moves incoming... Indiana coach Curt Cignetti sees Northwestern team 'very impressive in all three phases' Indiana coach Curt Cignetti sees Northwestern team 'very impressive in all three phases' Cut Short: Brutal Injuries That Ended NFL Careers Cut Short: Brutal Injuries That Ended NFL Careers Recommended for you