Essex Cheer competes at Ankeny's Heartland Championships Bryan Clark Oct 30, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Members of the Essex cheer team show off their runner-up banner Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Heartland Championships in Ankeny. ESSEX COMMUNITY SCHOOLS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark The Essex Cheer team finished second in one category and third in another Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Heartland Championships in Ankeny.kAm%96 E62> 62C?65 D64@?5 A=246 :? v2>6 %:>6 $A:C:E[ 2?5 E96 DEF?E 8C@FA A=2465 E9:C5]k^AmkAm“x’> :?4C65:3=J AC@F5 @7 @FC 6?E:C6 E62>[” tDD6I r966C r@249 |2CJ ~9?>249E D2:5 :? 2 C6=62D6[ “2?5 E96 H2J E96J C6AC6D6?E65 E96>D6=G6D[ @FC AC@8C2> 2?5 @FC D49@@=]”k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah football wins playoff game for first time in 39 years The Shenandoah football team scored in the game's final moments to gain a historic playoff win Friday at Interstate 35 Dominant showing by Clarinda football in playoff opener The Clarinda football team advanced to the second round of the playoffs Friday with a 49-14 home win over Pella Christian, the team that elimi… Second round football playoff pairings released See where the Clarinda and Shenandoah football teams play Friday in the second round of the playoffs Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Here are the latest Southwest Iowa high school volleyball rankings with Clarinda holding steady at No. 4. Shenandoah Boys Cross Country ranked 11th entering state meet The Shenandoah boys cross country team is ranked 11th in the pre-state rankings Watch Now: Related Video 57 years of waiting! - Brewers are World Series champions for the first time in history Jonathan Taylor's Top Trade Destination Jonathan Taylor's Top Trade Destination Moment: Brewers beat the Rays 4-1 in Game 5 to win the first World Series title in franchise history Moment: Brewers beat the Rays 4-1 in Game 5 to win the first World Series title in franchise history Who will play QB for Ohio State against USC? Ryan Day says both still in the mix Who will play QB for Ohio State against USC? Ryan Day says both still in the mix Recommended for you