Alert Top Story Second round football playoff pairings released Bryan Clark Oct 24, 2026 Oct 24, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark The Clarinda and Shenandoah football teams will both be on the road Friday, Oct. 30, for the second round of the playoffs.kAm%96 x@H2 w:89 $49@@= pE9=6E:4 pDD@4:2E:@? C6=62D65 D64@?5 C@F?5 2?5 BF2CE6C7:?2= A2:C:?8D $2EFC52J[ ~4E] ac[ 7@C 2== D6G6? 4=2DD6D]k^AmkAmr=2C:?52 :D @? E96 C@25 282:?DE r6?EC2= {J@?^v6@C86 {:EE=6 #@4< :? 2 r=2DD ap D64@?5 C@F?5 82>6] %96 {:@?D 2C6 E96 E@A\C2?<65 E62> :? r=2DD ap 2?5 2C6 h\_]k^AmkAm%96 H:??6C @7 E96 r=2C:?52^r6?EC2= {J@? 82>6 H:== A=2J 6:E96C s:<6\}6H w2CE7@C5 @C ~pqrxv E96 7@==@H:?8 uC:52J :? 2 BF2CE6C7:?2=]k^Am kAm$96?2?5@29 :D @? E96 C@25 282:?DE %C6J?@C :? 2 r=2DD `p D64@?5 C@F?5 82>6] %96 r2C5:?2=D 2C6 g\` 2?5 C2?<65 7@FCE9 :? r=2DD `p] %9:D :D 2 5:DEC:4E C6>2E49 7C@> 62C=:6C E9:D D62D@? E92E %C6J?@C H@? a`\e]k^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah football wins playoff game for first time in 39 years Hawkeye 10 honors 11 Clarinda student-athletes Dominant showing by Clarinda football in playoff opener Cowgirls eliminated in 5, milestone for Foster in final match Second round football playoff pairings released Watch highlights from Shenandoah/Treynor volleyball Sidney Volleyball wins regional opener, Essex's Sandahl 2nd at Mount Ayr After slow start, Shenandoah volleyball rolls into regional semifinal Mustangs qualify for state XC for first time in 12 years, O'Rourke earns return trip A Shenandoah FB win, close losses on the VB court and conference XC highlight the week Southwest Iowa Football Top 10 Clarinda's Stogdill qualifies for state cross country Watch video interviews of Shenandoah, Clarinda state cross country qualifiers Strong finish for Shenandoah volleyball in semifinal loss See Shenandoah regional volleyball highlights kAm%96 H:??6C @7 E92E 82>6 H:== A=2J 6:E96C &?56CH@@5 @C $@FE9 r6?EC2= r2=9@F? E96 7@==@H:?8 uC:52J :? 2 BF2CE6C7:?2=] k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah football wins playoff game for first time in 39 years The Shenandoah football team scored in the game's final moments to gain a historic playoff win Friday at Interstate 35 Hawkeye 10 honors 11 Clarinda student-athletes The Hawkeye 10 Conference released its Fall Sports Academic Award winners Thursday Dominant showing by Clarinda football in playoff opener The Clarinda football team advanced to the second round of the playoffs Friday with a 49-14 home win over Pella Christian, the team that elimi… Cowgirls eliminated in 5, milestone for Foster in final match See how Sidney volleyball did in this evening's second round regional volleyball match Watch Now: Related Video Sixers Erase 29-Point Hole, BEAT Cavs 114-106! Maxey Drops 32 | Sixers vs. Cavaliers Postgame Show Are the Brewers and Rays Really That Similar? (World Series Preview) Are the Brewers and Rays Really That Similar? (World Series Preview) Rays vs. Brewers: An Old-School World Series Showdown Rays vs. Brewers: An Old-School World Series Showdown Aiden Flora | ADM HS, IA | Iowa State Cyclones Aiden Flora | ADM HS, IA | Iowa State Cyclones Recommended for you