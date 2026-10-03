SATURDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAP Clarinda tennis falls to Boone in regional final Bryan Clark Oct 3, 2026 Oct 3, 2026 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Saturday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D %6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p #68:@? a u:?2=k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mq@@?6 d r=2C:?52 _ \ r=2C:?52 6?5D 2E `_\a] $6?:@CD p=6I2 q2C?6D[ zJ=2C s@H?6J[ t=2:?2 w6DD6 2?5 p=2J?2 $96A96C5 6I:E E96 AC@8C2>] k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmu@FC r=2C:?52 D6?:@CD D2H E96:C E6??:D 42C66CD 4@>6 E@ 2? 6?5 $2EFC52J :? E96 r=2DD `p #68:@? a 7:?2=[ d\_ 2E q@@?6]k^Am kAmq@@?6 925?’E =@DE D:?46 E96 D62D@? @A6?6C 2?5 92?565 r=2C:?52 ;FDE :ED D64@?5 5F2= =@DD @7 E96 D62D@?]k^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah's Gough ready for strong football finish before continuing military career Buttry sparks offensive explosion for Shenandoah football Clarinda volleyball completes 2nd straight unbeaten week with win over Sidney Shenandoah boys earn Glenwood cross country championship A point from each Clarinda/Shenandoah singles tennis match Clarinda tennis falls to Boone in regional final Updated state rankings for Clarinda FB, Shenandoah boys XC, Sidney VB drops out Southwest Iowa high school football rankings after Week 5 Carlson family farm in Page County receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award Clarinda tennis battles past Shenandoah for 6th straight regional final appearance Clarinda Schools, Agriland continue partnership Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Shenandoah volleyball looking to take next step in season's final weeks Red Oak nursing home cited for violations after resident dies by suicide Clarinda, Sidney volleyball earn conference wins kAm~?6 @7 E9@D6 D6?:@CD[ t=2:?2 w6DD6[ H@? 96C 7:CDE D6E f\e[ f\a :? E96 E:63C62< @G6C ~=:G:2 r@?=:? 2E }@] d D:?8=6D[ 3FE H2D EC2:=:?8 d\a :? E96 D64@?5 D6E H96? E96 5F2= H2D DE@AA65 H:E9 q@@?6 C64@C5:?8 E96 ?66565 7:7E9 >2E49 H:? E@ DE@A E96 5F2= 2?5 D6?5 E96 %@C625@CD E@ E96 r=2DD `p $E2E6 %62> %@FC?2>6?E[ H9:49 E2<6D A=246 ~4E] `a\`b :? !6==2]k^AmkAm{2J=2 w2C8:D 2?5 zJ=2C s@H?6J H6C6 E96 ?6IE 4=@D6DE r2C5:?2=D E@ 2 >2E49 H:?] w2C8:D =@DE e\a[ e\c E@ z2J=66 zF69= 2E }@] a 2?5 s@H?6J 5C@AA65 2 e\b[ e\a >2E49 E@ r=2:C6 w2C5:?86C 2E }@] c]k^Am kAm!=2J:?8 E96 }@] a D665 2E E96 FA4@>:?8 x?5:G:5F2= $E2E6 %@FC?2>6?E[ r92?5J }@E9H69C[ 2=D@ 2 DE2E6 BF2=:7:6C[ =@DE e\`[ e\_ E@ |2:J2 !92?492?EC2FC2: 2E }@] `]k^Am kAmp=6I2 q2C?6D 76== E@ e\a[ e\_ E@ {:G: $49?:656C 2E }@] b 2?5 p=2J?2 $96A96C5 =@DE e\_[ e\_ E@ w2CA6C zF69= 2E }@] e]k^AmkAmq@@?6 :>AC@G65 E@ `b\` H9:=6 r=2C:?52’D D62D@? 6?565 2E `_\a]k^AmkAm$6?:@CD q2C?6D[ s@H?6J[ w6DD6 2?5 $96A96C5 6I:E E96 AC@8C2>]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah's Gough ready for strong football finish before continuing military career With Basic Training complete, Shenandoah senior Quinten Gough is enjoying the rest of his final football season before continuing his military career Buttry sparks offensive explosion for Shenandoah football The Shenandoah football team scored five touchdowns in a span of nine offensive plays in the first half Friday in a win at Red Oak Clarinda volleyball completes 2nd straight unbeaten week with win over Sidney Check out Thursday's scoreboard from a full night of area volleyball Shenandoah boys earn Glenwood cross country championship The Shenandoah boys cross country team won Monday's rescheduled Glenwood meet A point from each Clarinda/Shenandoah singles tennis match Watch a point from each singles match plus Clarinda's winning point in a 5-2 regional semifinal win Wednesday over Shenandoah Watch Now: Related Video NFL Overreactions Week 4: First place New York Giants + Chiefs still undefeated Should we expect a lopsided Dodgers-Braves series in the playoffs? Should we expect a lopsided Dodgers-Braves series in the playoffs? Protect College Sports Act Passes US Senate with Amendments Protect College Sports Act Passes US Senate with Amendments Braves hit 3 homers, including 3-run shot by Harris, and beat Phillies 6-2 to win Wild Card Series Braves hit 3 homers, including 3-run shot by Harris, and beat Phillies 6-2 to win Wild Card Series Recommended for you