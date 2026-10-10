FRIDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Shenandoah football falls at home, clinches playoff spot, Cowboys, Vikings also lose Bryan Clark Oct 10, 2026 Oct 10, 2026 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mu@@E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 de r=2C<6 e \ r=2C:?52 4=:?496D a D665 2?5 7:CDE C@F?5 9@>6 82>6 :? r=2DD ap A=2J@77Dk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 82>6 DE@CJ 7C@> r=2C:?52 :D 2G2:=23=6 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=60a5_d66_e\g`64\d7_5\247f\fad`72ae73fd]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m] p A:4EFC6 A286 42? 36 7@F?5 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^4@==64E:@?0ddg3ff36\7a``\dhcg\g77c\d36dbda7`_7f]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m]k^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8m&?56CH@@5 bd $96?2?5@29 `a \ $96?2?5@29 4=:?496D A=2J@77 36CE9 k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am People are also reading… 2 program records, a home playoff game secured, a coach honored and a Clarinda win Clarinda swimmers go the distance to compete with Lewis Central Which Shenandoah HS graduating class can raise the most money Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa A lot to celebrate, except a win, Thursday for Shenandoah Volleyball Sidney named best in Class 1A at Clarinda Band Jamboree Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa View highlights from Clarinda football's record-setting win Regional Volleyball Assignments State tennis, a conference title for Essex and a streak continues for Clarinda The top 10 small, large school volleyball teams in Western Iowa Sidney volleyball 2-3 at CAM, Clarinda volleyball 1-3 at Indianola State experience gives Shenandoah's Hansen a memorable finish, Mather motivation for more Shenandoah boys, girls 3rd at WIC XC, Sandahl 2nd at Tarkio, Sidney VB into Corner semis Shenandoah to open WIC Volleyball Tournament Monday against AHSTW kAm$96?2?5@29 D4@C65 @? :ED 7:CDE @776?D:G6 A=2J 2?5 D4@C65 282:? =2E6 :? 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