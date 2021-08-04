Edan Everly Concert in Shenandoah at 150th Anniversary Celebration September 25

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After touring Scandinavia, with his band appropriately named “Edan” in 1991 Edan signed with Hollywood Records & recorded the debut album “Dead Flowers” and toured. Phil & Don appeared on the album on the song “I Want to Be Myself” (the last time The Everly Brothers appeared on a record together). Around this time Edan Everly played guitar on Freddie Mercury’s (Queen) last solo record “The Great Pretender” By the late 90’s Edan would often sing and play guitar with Albert Lee around L.A clubs.

Edan and his father played the Kentucky Flood Relief show under the name “The Everly Brothers” at Phil Everly’s urging. Currently Edan plays guitar, sings on tours with Albert Lee, Frankie Avalon, Golden Boys and various artists and continues to tour solo.

Edan Everly was last in Shenandoah in July of 1986 when his father Don and Phil Everly returned for the Homecoming Concert that attracted 8,500 fans to their childhood home. Fans can tour one of the small homes they lived in which has been restored into a museum at 800 W. Sheridan Avenue.