Edan Everly Concert in Shenandoah at 150th Anniversary Celebration September 25

Edan Everly will perform a concert as part of Shenandoah, Iowa’s 150th Anniversary Shenfest celebration September 25. The next generation concert is in line with the event theme of Generations, Past & Future. Shenandoah is the childhood home of the Everly Brothers. They lived and learned to sing and play guitar in Shenandoah on live radio stations KMA and KFNF from 1945 to 1953. The concert has been organized by the Everly Brother Childhood Home Foundation and Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association.
Everly will perform with the Killer Vees (decedents of Bobby Vee), Daria Grace and Stephen Dibbs Preston. Omaha music artistic Matt Cox will perform a warmup. The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Shenandoah High School Gladys Wirsig Auditorium, 1000 Mustang Drive. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The general admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at www.shenandoahiowa.net or locally in Shenandoah at Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association 619 W. Sheridan Avenue, Depot Restaurant 101 Railroad St., or HyVee Customer Service counter, 500 S. Fremont St (Everly Brothers Avenue. Cash or checks made out to Everly Events will be accepted. Contact Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association with questions at Chamber@shenandoahiowa.net or 712-246-3455.
Edan Donald Everly is an American guitarist, multi instrumentalist, published singer-songwriter. Edan’s music has been described as rock/country/experimental. After playing the Hollywood club scene as a teen. Edan started going on the road with his Father Don and Uncle Phil (The Everly Brothers). Edan would often join his father and Uncle on stage to sing and play guitar.
After touring Scandinavia, with his band appropriately named “Edan” in 1991 Edan signed with Hollywood Records & recorded the debut album “Dead Flowers” and toured. Phil & Don appeared on the album on the song “I Want to Be Myself” (the last time The Everly Brothers appeared on a record together). Around this time Edan Everly played guitar on Freddie Mercury’s (Queen) last solo record “The Great Pretender” By the late 90’s Edan would often sing and play guitar with Albert Lee around L.A clubs.
Edan and his father played the Kentucky Flood Relief show under the name “The Everly Brothers” at Phil Everly’s urging. Currently Edan plays guitar, sings on tours with Albert Lee, Frankie Avalon, Golden Boys and various artists and continues to tour solo.
Edan Everly was last in Shenandoah in July of 1986 when his father Don and Phil Everly returned for the Homecoming Concert that attracted 8,500 fans to their childhood home. Fans can tour one of the small homes they lived in which has been restored into a museum at 800 W. Sheridan Avenue.
Stephen Dibbs Preston a founding member, lead guitarist and lead singer for Levi and the Rockats. He has performed on U.S. and international tours, including the far east and Europe. He also has appeared on such well known nationwide T.V. shows such as the Midnight special, American Bandstand, and the Merv Griffin show. He is now with his new band, Dibbs Preston and the Detonators. They played all over the U.S. opening for The Brian Setzer orchestra in ‘07 and ‘09. With a choice blend of rockabilly, classic country and out and out rockers, Dibbs and the Dets’ explosive style keeps the fans dancing. Dibbs’ original songs have been featured in major movie releases.
Daria Grace is a singer and multi instrumentalist with an eclectic list of projects. In addition to leading and playing baritone uke in the Pre-War Ponies, which does obscure early 20th century songs, she has toured and recorded with God Is My Co-Pilot, The Moonlighters, Sasha Dobson, The PI Power Trio, and Stephen Clair, to name a few. She currently lives in the Hudson Valley, where she teaches music, and continues to perform throughout the country.
The Killer Vees are Jeff, Tommy, Matt and Bennett Vee, sons, nephew and grandson of Bobby Vee. Known in the music business as the “rhythm section to the stars,” Jeff and Tommy Vee have been playing drums and doghouse bass respectively for almost 40 years with a resume far too long to list. They have performed, recorded and/or toured with a virtual who’s who of Rock and Roll Royalty including Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Paul McCartney, Ronnie Wood, Brian Setzer, Chuck Berry, Bill Medley, Sam Moore, Peter Noone and of course their father Bobby Vee. Bobby Vee was an American singer, songwriter and musician who was a teen idol in the early 1960s. Top hit songs included “Devil or Angel”, “Rubber Ball”, “Take Good Care of My Baby”, “Run to Him”, “The Night Has a Thousand Eyes”, and “Come Back When You Grow Up”.