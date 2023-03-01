The Sidney City Council heard presentations from potential engineering firms at its monthly workshop on Feb. 27 before unanimously approving and naming JEO Consulting Group out of Nebraska City as the new city engineers.

Client Liaison Matt Mardesen and Senior Project Manager Evan Wickersham said that their company has been in existence for 85 years and that the majority of their clients are municipalities and, of those, 91% have a population of less than 10,000. They added that their company prides themselves on their consensus building approach where they work with all stakeholders within each endeavor to create a better community, not just an excellent project. Wickersham gave project highlights and listed several benefits they could provide for Sidney. Council members questioned both representatives about the costs, project managers, warranty issues and specific examples of what they felt were their best strengths.

What council members indicated separated this firm from the others is that the company has 12 specialists in multiple fields to help assist with city projects. The fact that JEO has two funding specialists on their staff that identify and pursue funding opportunities that help cost-share projects and tailor individualized resource plans for city projects, at no additional cost, weighed heavily on council members' decisions. The council also discovered through phone calls and references that JEO engrains themselves into a community to understand the city’s needs and stresses the importance of a community engagement team.

David Peters, Carrico Aquatic Resources, Inc., Jefferson, Wisconsin, presented information for the council about the company’s swimming pool management programs. Rhonda Hobbie, city pool manager, asked Peters to visit with council members after learning of their programs through her CPO (Certified Pool Operator) certification work. Peters said that Carrico offers a variety of packages designed to each client’s needs and detailed what each program would cover.

“Having a pool management program provides advantages such as continuity and consistency in your aquatic operations, access to the latest technological advances, assessment of your pool operations which includes evaluation of the water treatment system and chemical levels, technical assistance and fixed operating expenses for treating your pool water,” Peters said.

Council members asked questions about prices, services and evaluations of the city’s current pool.

Council members heard from April Money with AFLAC to explain their benefit options. AFLAC is a supplemental insurance that provides an additional layer of financial protection for the insured in the event of a serious accident or illness. Money said she had talked to City Clerk Lisa Cowles about potential offerings for city employees.

“We want to give you an overview of our short-term disability and cancer policies. We are here to help and educate you,” Money said. She offered a time for questions and left additional information, rates and quotes.

Mayor Ken Brown was happy to announce that the city received a $25,000 Neighborhood Planning Grant. The council sent in an application for the grant to the Neighborhood Revitalization Planning Program on Nov. 1. The program is funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant program and communities can use this program to fund a focused plan for neighborhood revitalization. The goal is to help improve communities and provide financial opportunities for cities to progress, especially those of low and moderate income.

“There is an RQ ready to go out to engineers for this project. This amount is for the engineering part, and it will enable us to go after additional funding,” Brown said.

He said that the grant includes sidewalks (replace existing and for new ones) and a partial trail among other things. Submitted plans resulting from this program can lead to an invitation to submit a subsequent application for up to $1.75 million in actual activity funding.

Council member Don Benedict wanted to emphasize how the community came together to make it happen.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers who took time to help get the information out that was necessary to get the grant," he said. "That includes Anne Travis, the Park Board, the Brew Crew and their families for all the hard work collecting the survey information needed for this grant. They even interviewed the city clerks and put it on Facebook so people would fill out the surveys. They went to ballgames and house to house to talk to people. They helped us to make it happen. It was a lot of work.”

The council had many discussion items on their evening’s agenda. Those included:

Zone and committee assignments. Brown talked about the Betterment Zone for the city. “For those of you who are new, we divided the city into different sections, and each council member has a section where they can check on what is going on, get to know the folks, etc.” Brown also gave council members a list of committee assignments for each member to think about and decide on which committees they would like to serve.

Two-hour parking on the square in front of shops. Brown said that he had been approached about vehicles parking in front of shops all day and was asked if there could be some type of parking limitation during business hours. Council member Justin Shirley asked about the policing of such a policy. Council members determined that perhaps a survey should first be sent out to business owners asking their concerns and possible solutions.

Compact car parking. Mayor Brown shared a map about possible compact car parking on corners due to sight line issues as shared to him by community members. Council members will walk the square and weigh in on a decision at next month’s meeting.

Design of tickets to be issued. Brown said, “We have a policeman who is willing to issue citations in our community. We have to decide what exactly we want that ticket to look like.” Council members discussed the concept and will take time to pursue their options.

Establishing a junior council member from the high school. Brown said he has talked to other cities that have a high school student sit in on council meetings and thought it was an interesting notion and would like to possibly establish something for their council. Council members were very open to the idea of students experiencing local government first hand. Shirley said, “I think there is a lot of opportunity there from an educational standpoint and would build community mindedness.” He will broach the subject with Luke Buttry, Sidney’s government instructor.

Birch Street Sewer Project. Brown said that he and Water Superintendent Chris Sokolowski talked with City Engineer Steve Perry and asked about repairing Birch Street rather than a total replacement due to the exorbitant cost. Sokolowski said, “Obviously, the finances are the big determination in order to proceed with many of the issues we are facing. I want to make sure you are aware of all our options. I feel a replacement isn’t what is necessary. The pipe is in disrepair, it is broken and has moved. In my opinion it should have been repaired five years ago. It didn’t even come to light until it started backing up, and once we had it televised, we saw it had fallen into disrepair. My question to Steve was simple, why haven’t we fixed that and then gone from there?” He was uncertain of the length of the pipe that needs repaired but will review the video and report back to the council.

Wastewater fees. Currently the sewer service charge is $11 per month with a usage charge of $1.50 for each $1,000 of water used per month. Anne Travis shared a chart of costs in other cities, and Benedict said he has taken a close look and crunched some numbers looking at the city’s current expenses and future work needed on the lagoon. The council talked about the possibility of a customer service fee increase or an increase of cost per gallon. Sokolowski suggested a gradual sustainable rate increase for the public over a period of time. Council members will start the process of rewriting the ordinance and scheduling a public hearing.

Establish a snow removal procedure. Brown said there were many issues that arose during the latest snowfall and wanted to discuss solutions. He said, “The guys worked very hard but just couldn't keep up. Equipment failure didn’t help. We just need to come up with a plan.” The council suggested hiring a subcontractor when there is substantial snowfall and asked about putting out the word to see if there was anyone local they could call on to help. Travis said a contingency plan would be beneficial so everyone will know how and what needs to be done. Council members reviewed the priority list and determined they will publicize their needs before proceeding with a specific plan.

Benedict added a few issues that he wanted to address.

“I wanted to touch base about our city-owned houses. Did anyone come back and check them out?" he asked. "I don’t want to assume that all of the houses we own need to be demolished. I prefer to sell them. If we can rehab these or if there are a few we can save, we need to do that.”

He stressed that the cost of demolition might not be worth the amount they would get for the property and suggested the council contact a realtor before making any decisions.

“I also want to discuss pool employee wages and pool admission prices,” Benedict said. He recommended an increase for two assistant managers citing that having two helped to keep the pool open last summer and added, “I also believe our manager/CPO should get a raise for picking up her CPO. Our lifeguards were at $10 an hour, I would like to see it raised to $11 to match jobs in the area and we could still keep the incentive for returning at the additional .25 per hour.”

Benedict also suggested an increase in pool admission to help cover increasing expenses. Council members agreed some changes needed to be made and asked that these matters be put on the next meeting’s agenda.

Council member Anne Travis asked the council for help in completing The Hazard Mitigation Report for the City of Sidney, needed for the Fremont County Mitigation Plan. Travis, who is on the county committee, indicated that they are working with SWIPCO to complete the required report. The community-driven plan identifies natural disaster risks and vulnerabilities that are common to each city and county’s area that will help to reduce the impact of future events.

City Clerk Lisa Cowles talked to the council about their Budget Adoption Hearing that will be moved due to Senate File 181. File 181 extends the deadline for submission of the FY 2023-2024 budget to April 30. The change gives cities extra time due to the revision of taxable values regarding property taxes that are needed to complete the FY 2023-2024 budget process. Sidney will have to wait until after the new taxable valuations have been filed on March 9 to create and publish/post notice of public hearing and begin the hearing processes.

In other business, the council members approved:

Feb. 13, 2023 minutes

Payroll report No. 4

Clerk’s reports

A liquor license Westside Bar & Grill

Fire department monthly report, submitted by Fire Chief Craig Marshall

The library monthly report and claims, submitted by City Librarian Riley Moreland

The next Sidney City Council meeting will held on March 13.