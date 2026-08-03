A busy August planned, lots of athletes to highlight Bryan Clark Aug 3, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark The month of August has plenty to showcase for Southwest Iowa Herald subscribers.kAmr@>:?8 @77 =2DE H66<’D DE2E6 >2?52E65 ?@\4@?E24E A6C:@5[ 72== DA@CED 2C6 C625J E@ C@==] %6??:D AC24E:46 DE2CE65 E@52J H9:=6 7@@E32==[ G@==6J32== 2?5 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ 2E9=6E6D DE2CE AC24E:46 ?6IE H66<]k^AmkAm%6??:D 4@>A6E:E:@?D 42? DE2CE =2E6C E9:D H66< H9:=6 7@@E32==[ G@==6J32== 2?5 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ 4@>A6E:E:@?D <:4< @77 E96 =2DE H66< @7 pF8FDE]k^AmkAm{@@< 7@C D6G6C2= E62> AC6G:6HD 2?5 82>6 2?5 D62D@? 4@G6C286 4@>:?8 =2E6C E9:D >@?E9]k^Am kAm%96C6 2C6 2=D@ A@DED62D@? 2H2C5D E@ 92?5 @FE E9:D >@?E9]k^Am People are also reading… Weinrich on Shenandoah's schedules changing in the Western Iowa Conference Shenandoah man charged in murder of Manning woman in Lake View Shenandoah city golf champions crowned Northwest Bank promotes White to Loan Portfolio Manager Big bats lead Clarinda to winning record, highlighting area softball season Clarinda’s Butt, Hanafan, Essex Cheer take part in Iowa Shrine Bowl University of Iowa settles with renowned cellist, professor Clarinda A's give up go-ahead run in final inning in semifinal loss A busy August planned, lots of athletes to highlight Steven & Lori Holt named Sidney Rodeo Parade Grand Marshals Cedar Rapids woman charged with harassing Iowa legislator US military could require troops to surrender phones What to know ahead of Iowa State Fair starting Aug. 13 Grimes teen drowns during church trip in South Dakota's Black Hills In deep-red Iowa, Rob Sand works to persuade curious Republicans kAm%96 $F>>6C $A@CED p==\pC62 E62> H:== 36 C6=62D65 @? %F6D52J H:E9 E96 E@A a_ 2C62 32D632== 2?5 D@7E32== A=2J6CD D9@H42D65]k^AmkAmu@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 E9:D J62C[ =:<6 H6 5:5 27E6C E96 72==[ H:?E6C 2?5 DAC:?8 D62D@?D[ H6’C6 A:4<:?8 EH@ @7 E9@D6 a_ 2D E96 E@A 2E9=6E6D @7 E96 D62D@?] %96 $F>>6C $A@CED |2=6 pE9=6E6 @7 E96 *62C H:== 36 F?G6:=65 %F6D52J[ pF8] ``[ 2?5 E96 $F>>6C $A@CED u6>2=6 pE9=6E6 @7 E96 *62C (65?6D52J[ pF8] `a]k^Am kAm%96 7:?2= EH@ H66<D @7 pF8FDE 762EFC6 J62C\6?5 2H2C5D] (6’C6 =@@<:?8 324< 2E E96 6?E:C6 D49@@= J62C H:E9 E96 C6=62D6 @7 E96 p==\$A@CED p==\pC62 %62>] {:<6 H:E9 E96 D62D@?2= E62>D[ E96 E@A a_ 2E9=6E6D[ =@@<:?8 2E 2== DA@CED[ 2C6 D9@H42D65] {@@< 7@C E92E %F6D52J[ pF8] `g]k^Am kAm%96 7:?2= H66< @7 pF8FDE 2D 4@>A6E:E:@? 962ED FA E@ <:4< @77 E96 a_ae^af D49@@= J62C[ H6 E2<6 @?6 =2DE =@@< 2E E96 a_ad^ae D49@@= J62C[ 9:89=:89E:?8 E96 |2=6 2?5 u6>2=6 pE9=6E6D @7 E96 *62C] p DE@CJ @? E96 E@A 76>2=6 2E9=6E6 :D D4965F=65 7@C %F6D52J[ pF8] ad[ 2?5 E96 E@A >2=6 2E9=6E6 (65?6D52J[ pF8] ae]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Weinrich on Shenandoah's schedules changing in the Western Iowa Conference Shenandoah begins a new era this fall, playing its conference events in the Western Iowa Conference Shenandoah city golf champions crowned From Tee to Green, a weekly golf column from Shenandoah Big bats lead Clarinda to winning record, highlighting area softball season A winning season for Clarinda softball was one of the major highlights to the area softball season Clarinda’s Butt, Hanafan, Essex Cheer take part in Iowa Shrine Bowl Clarinda football’s Jordan Butt and head coach Conner Hanafan, as well as the Essex cheerleading squad took part in Saturday’s Shrine Bowl. Clarinda A's give up go-ahead run in final inning in semifinal loss Chillicothe scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, and beat the Clarinda A's 3-2 Tuesday, ending Clarinda's season Watch Now: Related Video They Just ROBBED the MLB... Why the Dodgers Trading for Skubal Is Everything RIGHT with Baseball Why the Dodgers Trading for Skubal Is Everything RIGHT with Baseball Iowa Volleyball | Big Ten Media Day Iowa Volleyball | Big Ten Media Day Is Winning a Football National Championship Tougher Today? Is Winning a Football National Championship Tougher Today? Recommended for you