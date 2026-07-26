Alert Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Jul 26, 2026 Jul 26, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerously High Temperatures Until 10 PM CDT MondayWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect, with dangerously hot conditions and heat index values reaching up to 119 degrees expected. The warning remains active until 10 PM CDT Monday.Affected Areas:Iowa: Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, and Pottawattamie CountiesNebraska: Douglas and Sarpy CountiesWhat to Expect:Heat index values up to 119 degreesContinued hot temperatures on Tuesday, with heat indices 10-15 degrees lower Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnessesPotential for heat exhaustion and heat strokeCar interiors can reach lethal temperatures quickly People are also reading… Shenandoah's Hennings qualifies for national meet in discus and shot put Clarinda lands 3 on all-district softball teams Run-rule win vaults Clarinda A's back into MINK League lead Several Shenandoah, Clarinda athletes named all-district baseball Strong showings for several Shenandoah, Clarinda baseball athletes 'It is poison' says mother whose son died of synthetic kratom overdose Follow along as a first-time RAGBRAI rider discovers the magic for himself Clarinda A's dominant on regular season's final day, earn home field for postseason CRHC Community Pharmacy hosts Open House August 4 Rice/Dinges win first session of Shenandoah men's golf league Summer Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, July 25 Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, July 21 Essex woman dies after pedestrian/vehicle collision Kromminga, Valdez, Vanatta named Corner All-Conference Softball Big night from Bazmore lifts A's to doubleheader sweep, wrap up playoff bye Safety Tips:Drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned environmentsAvoid direct sun exposure and check on relatives and neighborsNever leave children or pets in unattended vehiclesWear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limit outdoor activities to early morning or eveningBe vigilant for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat strokeWhen to Check Back: Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning and Watch in Effect Through Monday Evening Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Monday Watch Now: Related Video Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials