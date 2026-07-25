Alert Extreme Heat Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Jul 25, 2026 Jul 25, 2026 Updated 16 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect: Dangerously High Temperatures ExpectedWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Sunday, with a Heat Advisory until noon CDT Sunday. An Extreme Heat Watch is in place from Sunday evening through Monday evening.Affected Areas:Iowa: Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby CountiesNebraska: Douglas and Sarpy CountiesWhat to Expect:Heat index values up to 109 during the Heat AdvisoryHeat index values up to 115 during the Extreme Heat WarningPotential heat index values up to 110 during the Extreme Heat Watch Impacts: People are also reading… Shenandoah's Hennings qualifies for national meet in discus and shot put Several Shenandoah, Clarinda athletes named all-district baseball Clarinda lands 3 on all-district softball teams Run-rule win vaults Clarinda A's back into MINK League lead Strong showings for several Shenandoah, Clarinda baseball athletes Follow along as a first-time RAGBRAI rider discovers the magic for himself Essex woman dies after pedestrian/vehicle collision CRHC Community Pharmacy hosts Open House August 4 Rice/Dinges win first session of Shenandoah men's golf league Kromminga, Valdez, Vanatta named Corner All-Conference Softball Summer Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, July 25 Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, July 21 Free ice cream in Essex Clarinda's Woolsey named unanimous Hawkeye 10 first team Clarinda A's dominant on regular season's final day, earn home field for postseason Increased risk of heat-related illnessesPotential for heat exhaustion and heat strokeHigh humidity levels exacerbating conditionsSafety Tips:Stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluidsRemain in air-conditioned spaces as much as possibleAvoid sun exposure and check on vulnerable individualsNever leave children or pets in vehiclesWear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limit outdoor activities to cooler parts of the dayWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning and Watch in Effect Through Monday Evening Watch Now: Related Video Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials