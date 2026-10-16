Alert Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT Oct 16, 2026 Oct 16, 2026 Updated 7 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Freeze Warning: Sub-Freezing Temperatures Expected Early SaturdayWhat’s Happening:A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. Expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees.Affected Areas:Southwest and west central IowaEast central, northeast, and southeast NebraskaWhat to Expect:Temperatures dropping to as low as 28 degrees.Frost and freeze conditions likely.Impacts:Potential damage to crops and sensitive vegetation.Unprotected outdoor plumbing may be damaged. Safety Tips: People are also reading… 2 program records, a home playoff game secured, a coach honored and a Clarinda win Sidney volleyball edged by East Mills in Corner Tourney final Clarinda's King earns top 20 finish at Hawkeye 10 XC Clarinda volleyball looking to make final push Sidney volleyball advances to Corner Tourney final, Shenandoah 2-1 in WIC consolation Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa The final regular season football preview of the season Which Shenandoah HS graduating class can raise the most money View highlights from Clarinda football's record-setting win Watch highlights from the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament final State tennis, a conference title for Essex and a streak continues for Clarinda The top 10 small, large school volleyball teams in Western Iowa Shenandoah boys, girls 3rd at WIC XC, Sandahl 2nd at Tarkio, Sidney VB into Corner semis Southwest Iowa's football Top 10 after Week 7 Sidney volleyball 2-3 at CAM, Clarinda volleyball 1-3 at Indianola Protect tender plants by covering them or bringing them indoors.Wrap, drain, or allow outdoor water pipes to drip slowly to prevent freezing.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Bystander guns down suspected primary school shooter in Oregon Bystander guns down suspected primary school shooter in Oregon