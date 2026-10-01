Alert Flood Warning from THU 3:19 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT Oct 1, 2026 Oct 1, 2026 Updated 11 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Flood Warning in Effect Until 1 PM CDT: Expect Rising Waters in Southwestern IowaWhat’s Happening:A Flood Warning is in effect until 1 PM CDT this afternoon due to excessive rainfall from thunderstorms. Heavy rain has already fallen and flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.Affected Areas:East Central Fremont County, IowaWestern Page County, IowaShenandoahFarragutWhat to Expect:Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen.Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas is imminent or occurring. Impacts:Travel disruptions due to flooded roads and low-lying areas.Potential for localized flooding in flood-prone areas. People are also reading… Clarinda volleyball dominant in battle of Hawkeye 10 unbeatens Big plays on offense and defense fuel Shenandoah's Homecoming win Shenandoah boys earn Glenwood cross country championship Watch Clarinda's 3 set points from a win over Carroll Watch Shenandoah football highlights from a win over Missouri Valley Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, September 28 Updated state rankings for Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys cross country Clarinda Schools, Agriland continue partnership Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Clarinda tennis battles past Shenandoah for 6th straight regional final appearance Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award presented to fifth-generation family farm A point from each Clarinda/Shenandoah singles tennis match Shenandoah volleyball looking to take next step in season's final weeks State tennis berths secured, Shenandoah football, Clarinda volleyball earn wins Clarinda tennis advances, Shenandoah football earns lone area win Safety Tips:Avoid driving through flooded roads; turn around, don't drown.Stay informed by checking local news and weather updates.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Ken Paxton says GOP convention hurt his campaign in secret recording Chi Phi house at Cornell where victim was allegedly raped Chi Phi house at Cornell where victim was allegedly raped Supreme Court Lets Trump Resume Third-Country Deportations Supreme Court Lets Trump Resume Third-Country Deportations Are Trump’s Taxpayer-Funded Ads Unlawful? Are Trump’s Taxpayer-Funded Ads Unlawful?