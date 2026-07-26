Alert Extreme Heat Warning until SUN 9:00 PM CDT Jul 26, 2026 Jul 26, 2026 Updated 23 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning and Watch in Effect Through Monday EveningWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening, followed by an Extreme Heat Watch from this evening through Monday evening. Expect dangerously hot conditions.Affected Areas:Iowa: Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby CountiesNebraska: Douglas and Sarpy CountiesWhat to Expect:Heat index values up to 116 today.Potential heat index values up to 110 from this evening through Monday. Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.Potential for heat stroke and heat exhaustion. People are also reading… Shenandoah's Hennings qualifies for national meet in discus and shot put Clarinda lands 3 on all-district softball teams Run-rule win vaults Clarinda A's back into MINK League lead Several Shenandoah, Clarinda athletes named all-district baseball Strong showings for several Shenandoah, Clarinda baseball athletes 'It is poison' says mother whose son died of synthetic kratom overdose Follow along as a first-time RAGBRAI rider discovers the magic for himself Clarinda A's dominant on regular season's final day, earn home field for postseason CRHC Community Pharmacy hosts Open House August 4 Rice/Dinges win first session of Shenandoah men's golf league Summer Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, July 25 Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, July 21 Essex woman dies after pedestrian/vehicle collision Kromminga, Valdez, Vanatta named Corner All-Conference Softball Big night from Bazmore lifts A's to doubleheader sweep, wrap up playoff bye Safety Tips:Drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned spaces.Avoid the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.Recognize and act on symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Monday Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerously High Temperatures Until 10 PM CDT Monday Watch Now: Related Video Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials