Shenandoah welcomes back live theatre and art camp

Shenandoah welcomes the return of Southwest Iowa Theatre Group and Wabash Arts Camp this summer after a long year of closures and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Initially set to take the SWITG Park Playhouse main stage on March 27, 2020, was “Mamma Mia”, directed by Shawn Munsinger. With regret, a week before opening night, the SWITG board was forced to postpone the show due to the pandemic.
Munsinger said now, with the number of positive cases of COVID-19 declining and the vaccine becoming available, the board felt this summer would be an excellent time to open back up before the new season starts on Sept. 1.
“We haven’t been open now with patrons and participants for almost a year and a half and we are ready to get the doors open and have some live entertainment for those that are willing to venture out,” said Munsinger.
Mamma Mia’s cast is now planning to take the stage July 15-18 and July 22-25. New this year is an added performance on Thursday evenings. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets will go on sale for season ticket holders on June 18 and to the general public on June 25.
Munsinger said Thursday evenings were added because the production was a large cast musical and felt it would draw a lot of attention, and adding a performance would help space patrons out.
Munsinger said with most of the cast returning, they will spend a month rehearsing. She said the set built last year has remained intact on the main stage, ready to go.
Back for a third year is the SWITG Summer Kids Camp for youth in Kindergarten through sixth grade.
Julie Murren, director of the Summer Kids Camp, said this year grade levels would be split into two groups Kindergarten through second grade June 7- 11 and third grade through sixth grade June 7-12. She said having two groups will keep the number of kids down in the building at one time during camp and will keep the audience smaller at the performances at the end of the week.
Murren said since each group will only attend camp for half a day, lunch will not be provided this year. She said it would be a free-will donation for the performances at the end of the week, going towards the SWITG high school scholarship for seniors.
With “Mamma Mia’s” set still on the main stage, Murren said the camp and performances would be in the Rose Garden this year.
Murren said in the past, up to 35 kids had signed up for the summer camp each year. Information on the camp for 2021 was posted about a week ago and she said 36 kids had already signed up, and she anticipates seeing 35 kids in both groups this summer.
Murren said theatre camp
helps youth build confidence, learn to speak in public and is a lot of fun.
“Monday morning, typically kids are being shy and hiding behind their mom,” said Murren. “It’s kind of uncharted territory. It’s like the first day of school and they’re not quite sure. But by the end of the week, they are performers and they know what they’re doing. They have confidence in themselves and they can’t wait to get back on the stage again. So we’re really excited to be able to bring the camp back to Shenandoah this year.”
Summer Kids Camp fees are $40 for kindergarten through second grade and $50 for third grade through sixth grade. Murren said a link to register could be found on the SWITG Facebook page.
Following the Kids Summer Camp, SWITG will have a Junior Musical Production Aug.6-8 and Aug. 13-15 in the Rose Garden. Patrons should watch the SWITG Facebook page for more information on the Junior Musical Production.
Munsinger said SWITG had struggled financially being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said generous donations from patrons and benefactors, fundraising, and a local foundation grant had helped with the general operating budget and maintenance.
This spring, SWITG plans to hold another community garage sale as they did in the fall, with the proceeds going towards the auditorium’s new seating project.
“We are continuing that project and received a grant from the Rapp Foundation recently,” said Munsinger. “We’d love to get that up and off the ground by the end of the next year. That’s a big project, but it’s within our reach.”
Also returning this summer for its 30th year is the Wabash Arts Camp for youth going into the third grade through eighth grade July 26- 30.
Co-director Kelly Carey said it was very strange not holding the camp last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We agonized for a long time, but it just seemed to be the only decision we could make under the circumstances,” said Carey. “This year, we’re feeling optimistic that hopefully most adults will be vaccinated.”
Carey said the camp utilizes the National Guard Armory for most classes, and the facility is large enough to allow for some distancing. The camp will also use the Wabash Depot and Dome located in Sportsman Park and might move other classes outdoors.
Carey said around 18 teachers help with classes during the week-long camp, and kids attending can choose to participate in five classes. She said there are various classes, including theatre, dance, mural, clay, and painting.
“Every year there is something different,” said Carey. “If you’re a traditionalist, you can get the same classes every year, but if you want to try something new, you can try something you haven’t done before.”
Carey said the camp has a limit of 160 kids that can attend each summer, with class sizes averaging 12 kids.
“We’ll see how enrollment goes,” said Carey. “I’m not sure if people will be so eager to get back out that we will just be flooded with kids or if people are still going to be a little hesitant.”
Carey said the Wabash Arts Camp provides an opportunity for students to be involved in a non-competitive activity over the summer. She said the camp is very well structured, and the kids are introduced to different types of art and receive a great learning experience.
“I love being the director,” said Carey. “It’s been really fun over the years to shape the camp and try something new. Marla and I work great together and I’ve got a great board that helps in so many ways.”
Marla Hart has co-directed the camp with Carey for the past six years. Board members include Sonya Jones, Jean Fichter, Kim Gee and Laura Danforth.
“We’re just super excited to get back to it and the teachers I’ve contacted are so glad to be coming back,” said Carey. “We’re still working out a lot of the details this year with COVID-19 and the facilities, but by the time the letter comes out in June, we will be able to let people know more, but I don’t think a lot is going to be altered just a few things to make sure everybody is safe.”
Carey said to help celebrate the camp’s 30th year, they ask former teachers that have helped with the camp and former students who participated in the camp to be involved this year in some way.
A registration form can be found on the Wabash Arts Camp and Shenandoah Park and Rec Facebook pages. The form should be printed off and mailed to the address listed on the form. Carey said students going into the ninth grade would be allowed to attend the camp this year since it was canceled last year on what would have been their final year to attend.