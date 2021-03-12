Shenandoah welcomes back live theatre and art camp

Carey said the camp has a limit of 160 kids that can attend each summer, with class sizes averaging 12 kids.

“We’ll see how enrollment goes,” said Carey. “I’m not sure if people will be so eager to get back out that we will just be flooded with kids or if people are still going to be a little hesitant.”

Carey said the Wabash Arts Camp provides an opportunity for students to be involved in a non-competitive activity over the summer. She said the camp is very well structured, and the kids are introduced to different types of art and receive a great learning experience.

“I love being the director,” said Carey. “It’s been really fun over the years to shape the camp and try something new. Marla and I work great together and I’ve got a great board that helps in so many ways.”

Marla Hart has co-directed the camp with Carey for the past six years. Board members include Sonya Jones, Jean Fichter, Kim Gee and Laura Danforth.