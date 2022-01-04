Supervisors elect Armstrong as new chairperson

Alan Armstrong was elected as the new chairperson of the Page County Board of Supervisors Jan. 3 during its annual reorganizational meeting for 2022.

Along with Armstrong serving as chairperson, Supervisor Jacob Holmes was elected to serve as the new vice chairperson. Chuck Morris served as chairperson of the board in 2021.

As chairperson, Armstrong was designated to purchase property, as well as execute and acknowledge for and on behalf of the county all deeds of conveyance and leases. When issued or executed, those documents would require approval of the board.

A list of the committees and boards the board members will serve on during 2022 was also approved as part of the annual reorganization meeting.

A resolution was also passed Monday authorizing the auditor to issue checks to pay for fixed expenses, after a bill is filed, without prior authorization of the board. Those expenses include freight, express, postage, water, light, telephone service and contractual services.

The Page County assessor was also authorized to mail Homestead and Military and Family Farm exemption forms to eligible applicants once a written request is received from the applicants.

A resolution designating the legal holidays to be observed by Page County employees in 2022 was also approved during the meeting. The 10 holidays were New Year's Day; President's Day; Memorial Day; Independence Day; Labor Day; Veterans Day; Thanksgiving and the day after; and Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

The Clarinda Herald-Journal and Valley News Today were designated as the official newspapers for Page County. Other resolutions passed during the meeting included identifying the taxable utilities of the county; a determination that no dog licenses be issued in the county; designated Page County Engineer J.D. King to execute certification of Farm to Market construction projects; and a construction evaluation resolution related to the construction of a confinement feeding operation structure.

Later in the reorganizational meeting, the board appointed Whitney Beery to the Page County Conservation Board. Chuck Nordyke and Jona Hutson were reappointed to the Page County Board of Health.

Armstrong said the board would have to advertise for a second appointment to the Page County Conservation Board. An appointment to the Zoning Board was also tabled and Armstrong said the board would have to advertise again for that position because the only application was submitted after the filing deadline.

The appointment of the township clerks and trustees was also tabled Monday to allow Armstrong time to contact the potential candidates for those positions.