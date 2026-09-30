TUESDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Clarinda, Sidney volleyball earn conference wins Bryan Clark Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Tuesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m'@==6J32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m{@82?\|28?@=:2 b $96?2?5@29 _ Wad\`b[ ad\aa[ ad\a`Xk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 82>6 DE@CJ 7C@> E96 >2E49 42? 36 D66? k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=60faeg5ab7\2a`b\ce5a\h26b\cecg6`5b23df]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m 2?5 2 A:4EFC6 A286 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^4@==64E:@?0baehg5_4\d5ec\dgf_\h672\2bc_5eec6gah]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m]k^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 b $E] p=36CE _ Waf\ad[ ad\`g[ ad\`_Xk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah's Gough ready for strong football finish before continuing military career Buttry sparks offensive explosion for Shenandoah football Clarinda volleyball completes 2nd straight unbeaten week with win over Sidney Shenandoah boys earn Glenwood cross country championship A point from each Clarinda/Shenandoah singles tennis match Updated state rankings for Clarinda FB, Shenandoah boys XC, Sidney VB drops out Southwest Iowa high school football rankings after Week 5 Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, September 28 Carlson family farm in Page County receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award Clarinda Schools, Agriland continue partnership Clarinda tennis battles past Shenandoah for 6th straight regional final appearance Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Clarinda tennis falls to Boone in regional final Shenandoah volleyball looking to take next step in season's final weeks State tennis berths secured, Shenandoah football, Clarinda volleyball earn wins kAm%96 r=2C:?52 G@==6J32== E62> H@? 6249 D6E 3J 2 3:886C >2C8:? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah's Gough ready for strong football finish before continuing military career With Basic Training complete, Shenandoah senior Quinten Gough is enjoying the rest of his final football season before continuing his military career Buttry sparks offensive explosion for Shenandoah football The Shenandoah football team scored five touchdowns in a span of nine offensive plays in the first half Friday in a win at Red Oak Clarinda volleyball completes 2nd straight unbeaten week with win over Sidney Check out Thursday's scoreboard from a full night of area volleyball Shenandoah boys earn Glenwood cross country championship The Shenandoah boys cross country team won Monday's rescheduled Glenwood meet A point from each Clarinda/Shenandoah singles tennis match Watch a point from each singles match plus Clarinda's winning point in a 5-2 regional semifinal win Wednesday over Shenandoah Watch Now: Related Video Should we expect a lopsided Dodgers-Braves series in the playoffs? 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