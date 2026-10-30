Football Playoff Scoreboard: Friday, October 30 Bryan Clark Oct 30, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmu@@E32==k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD ap !=2J@77D \ a?5 #@F?5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr6?EC2= {J@?^v6@C86\{:EE=6 #@4< ch r=2C:?52 _ \ r=2C:?52 7:?:D96D f\b] k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p !=2J@77D \ a?5 #@F?5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%C6J?@C bd $96?2?5@29 _ \ $96?2?5@29 7:?:D96D d\d] k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Round 2 football playoff preview for Clarinda, Shenandoah The Round of 16. It’s time to separate good from great. Everyone in the state of Iowa who’s still playing is officially fighting for the road … Shenandoah football wins playoff game for first time in 39 years The Shenandoah football team scored in the game's final moments to gain a historic playoff win Friday at Interstate 35 Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Here are the latest Southwest Iowa high school volleyball rankings with Clarinda holding steady at No. 4. Shenandoah Boys Cross Country ranked 11th entering state meet The Shenandoah boys cross country team is ranked 11th in the pre-state rankings State Cross Country Scoreboard: Friday, October 30 Check out how all nine area individuals fared Friday afternoon at the state cross country meet Watch Now: Related Video Bears Trade for Jeffery Simmons: Game-Changer for NFC North? Houston Comets GM, president reveal why they relocated to Houston Houston Comets GM, president reveal why they relocated to Houston Florida Gators LB Myles Graham on Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton and Big Opportunity vs. Georgia Florida Gators LB Myles Graham on Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton and Big Opportunity vs. Georgia 57 years of waiting! - Brewers are World Series champions for the first time in history 57 years of waiting! - Brewers are World Series champions for the first time in history Recommended for you