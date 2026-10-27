Alert Top Story Shenandoah Boys Cross Country ranked 11th entering state meet Bryan Clark Oct 27, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 It takes more than just the seven athletes to qualify for the state cross country meet, like the Shenandoah boys did Thursday, Oct. 22, in Treynor. The entire team is pictured. Bryan Clark Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark The Shenandoah boys cross country team enters Friday’s state meet, ranked 11th in Class 2A.kAm%96 x@H2 pDD@4:2E:@? @7 %C24< 2?5 u:6=5 2?5 rC@DD r@F?ECJ r@2496D C6=62D65 E96:C 7:?2= C2?<:?8D |@?52J[ ~4E] ae[ 7@C 2== 7@FC 4=2DD6D[ 3@JD 2?5 8:C=D]k^AmkAm%96 |FDE2?8D[ H9@ BF2=:7:65 7@C E96 DE2E6 >66E 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 :? `a J62CD[ 4@>6 :? 2E }@] `` :? E96 `d\E62> 7:6=5] %92E’D 2 E9C66\DA@E 5C@A 7C@> E96 7:?2= C68F=2C D62D@? C2?<:?8D]k^AmkAm%96C6 2C6 ?@ |FDE2?8D :? E96 :?5:G:5F2= C2?<:?8D] |2D@? $6==D[ H9@ 7:?:D965 a_E9 2E =2DE J62C’D DE2E6 >66E[ 2?5 92D 366? C2?<65 2== D62D@?[ :?4=F5:?8 :? E96 E@A `_ :? E96 >@DE C646?E C2?<:?8D EH@ H66<D 28@[ :D ?@E C2?<65]k^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah football wins playoff game for first time in 39 years Hawkeye 10 honors 11 Clarinda student-athletes Dominant showing by Clarinda football in playoff opener Second round football playoff pairings released Cowgirls eliminated in 5, milestone for Foster in final match Watch highlights from Shenandoah/Treynor volleyball Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Shenandoah FB, XC enjoy historic week, Clarinda FB, XC also advance Ribbon cutting at Clarinda's R Kitchens & Baths Mustangs qualify for state XC for first time in 12 years, O'Rourke earns return trip After slow start, Shenandoah volleyball rolls into regional semifinal Clarinda's Stogdill qualifies for state cross country Southwest Iowa Football Top 10 Watch video interviews of Shenandoah, Clarinda state cross country qualifiers Strong finish for Shenandoah volleyball in semifinal loss kAm%96 |FDE2?8D 4@>A6E6 2E E96 DE2E6 >66E uC:52J[ ~4E] b_]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah football wins playoff game for first time in 39 years The Shenandoah football team scored in the game's final moments to gain a historic playoff win Friday at Interstate 35 Hawkeye 10 honors 11 Clarinda student-athletes The Hawkeye 10 Conference released its Fall Sports Academic Award winners Thursday Dominant showing by Clarinda football in playoff opener The Clarinda football team advanced to the second round of the playoffs Friday with a 49-14 home win over Pella Christian, the team that elimi… Second round football playoff pairings released See where the Clarinda and Shenandoah football teams play Friday in the second round of the playoffs Cowgirls eliminated in 5, milestone for Foster in final match See how Sidney volleyball did in this evening's second round regional volleyball match Watch Now: Related Video 'We have to fight' - Valkyries stay calm ahead of potential title-clinching Game 6 NC State football interim coach Todd Goebbel discusses Dave Doeren being fired, Wolfpack moving forward NC State football interim coach Todd Goebbel discusses Dave Doeren being fired, Wolfpack moving forward Iowa: Defensive Touchdowns from Weekend of Oct 23, 2026 Iowa: Defensive Touchdowns from Weekend of Oct 23, 2026 Iowa: Big Time Touchdowns from Weekend of Oct 23, 2026 Iowa: Big Time Touchdowns from Weekend of Oct 23, 2026 Recommended for you