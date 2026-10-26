Alert Top Story WEEKLY RECAP Shenandoah FB, XC enjoy historic week, Clarinda FB, XC also advance Bryan Clark Oct 26, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two football wins, state berths in cross country and two volleyball wins highlighted a busy week of postseason sports.kAmp C642A @7 2 3FDJ DA@CED H66< 2?5 $@FE9H6DE x@H2 w6C2=5’D 4@G6C286 42? 36 D66? 36=@H]k^Amk9amr=2C:?52 u@@E32== 362ED !6==2 r9C:DE:2?k^9am Dominant showing by Clarinda football in playoff opener The Clarinda football team advanced to the second round of the playoffs Friday with a 49-14 home win over Pella Christian, the team that eliminated them last year. View Clarinda football highlights from a first round playoff win over Pella Christian Through the lens from Clarinda football's first round playoff win Clarinda senior Connor Luzmoor takes down Pella Christian tailback Adam Kacmarynski Friday, Oct. 23, during a Cardinal playoff win. Luzmoor led the Cardinals with 6.5 tackles and added 1.5 sacks. The Clarinda defense held Pella Christian to 15 rushing yards. Bryan Clark Clarinda senior Barrett Hagey finishes off a tackle Friday, Oct. 23, in the Cardinals' first round playoff win over Pella Christian. Hagey finished the night with 2.5 tackles. Bryan Clark Clarinda junior Jac Fine finds space to attack the next set of Pella Christian players Friday, Oct. 23, during the Cardinals' playoff win. Fine finished with 4.5 tackles. Bryan Clark Clarinda sophomore Eli Cox goes after the next set of defenders Friday, Oct. 23, during Clarinda's 49-14 first round playoff win over Pella Christian. Bryan Clark Clarinda sophomores Trevor Smith (84) and Tristan Elwood (82) go after Pella Christian quarterback Trey Steinkamp Friday, Oct. 23, during a 49-14 Cardinal victory to open the Class 2A playoffs. Bryan Clark Clarinda junior Treyten Calhoon (77) and senior Carson Wake (54) keep the Pella Christian defense off their ball carriers Friday, Oct. 23, during the Cardinals' home playoff win. Bryan Clark Clarinda senior Caleb Shane finds room around the end Friday, Oct. 23, during a playoff win over Pella Christian. Shane scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the win. He tallied 155 rushing yards on the night, putting him over 1,100 on the season. Bryan Clark kAmp55:E:@?2==J[ @? E96 7@@E32== 7:6=5[ $96?2?5@29 FD65 2 =2E6 E@F495@H? E@ 56762E x?E6CDE2E6 bd 2?5 D64FC6 E96 AC@8C2>’D 7:CDE A=2J@77 H:? :? bh J62CD]k^Am Shenandoah football wins playoff game for first time in 39 years The Shenandoah football team scored in the game's final moments to gain a historic playoff win Friday at Interstate 35 k9am$E2E6 "F2=:7J:?8 rC@DD r@F?ECJk^9am Mustangs qualify for state XC for first time in 12 years, O'Rourke earns return trip The Shenandoah boys and Ava O'Rourke qualified Thursday for the state cross country meet Clarinda's Stogdill qualifies for state cross country Clarinda's Isaiah Stogdill used a big last mile Thursday to earn his first state cross country berth Hear from Shenandoah’s Carter Buttry, Mason Sells, Luke Daoust and Ava O’Rourke and Clarinda’s Isaiah Stogdill on qualifying for state cross country Bryan Clark Images from Treynor's state qualifying cross country meet Clarinda senior Isaiah Stogdill (right) races alongside Jayden Gach of Kuemper Thursday, Oct. 22, at the state qualifying cross country meet at Treynor. Stogdill placed 13th, securing his first state berth. Bryan Clark Shenandoah sophomore Ava O'Rourke finished 10th Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Treynor state qualifying cross country meet, securing her second state meet berth. Bryan Clark Clarinda sophomore Jenna King competes Thursday, Oct. 22, at the state qualifying cross country meet at Treynor. King ended her season with a 22nd-place finish. Bryan Clark Shenandoah senior Carter Buttry raced to a 12th-place finish Thursday, Oct. 22, at a state qualifying meet in Treynor, helping lead the Mustangs to a runner-up team finish and berth at the state meet. Buttry also qualified for his fourth state meet. Bryan Clark Shenandoah sophomore Mason Sells (right) races Red Oak's Hayden Heitbrink (left) Thursday, Oct. 22, at a Class 2A state qualifying cross country meet at Treynor. Sells' ninth-place mark led the Mustangs to a runner-up team finish and a berth at the state meet. Bryan Clark Shenandoah junior Lilly Mather competes Thursday, Oct. 22, at Treynor. Mather finished 27th, missing out on what would have been a second straight trip to the state cross country meet. Bryan Clark Shenandoah senior Will Stevenson (left) and junior Jonas Gutierrez (right) work the course together Thursday, Oct. 22, at Treynor. The Mustangs earned their first team berth at the state meet in 12 years. Bryan Clark Shenandoah freshman Charlotte Weiss competes Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Treynor state qualifying meet. Weiss and the Mustangs finished fifth in the team race. Bryan Clark Clarinda sophomore Mason Piveral takes on the course and the field Thursday, Oct. 22, at Treynor. Piveral and the Cardinals finished ninth in the team race. Bryan Clark kAmtDD6I’D t==2 $2?529= 4@>A6E65 2E $@FE9H6DE '2==6J 2?5 7:?:D965 `aE9[ ;FDE >:DD:?8 2 DE2E6 36CE9]k^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah football wins playoff game for first time in 39 years Hawkeye 10 honors 11 Clarinda student-athletes Dominant showing by Clarinda football in playoff opener Cowgirls eliminated in 5, milestone for Foster in final match Second round football playoff pairings released Watch highlights from Shenandoah/Treynor volleyball Mustangs qualify for state XC for first time in 12 years, O'Rourke earns return trip After slow start, Shenandoah volleyball rolls into regional semifinal Ribbon cutting at Clarinda's R Kitchens & Baths Southwest Iowa Football Top 10 Clarinda's Stogdill qualifies for state cross country Watch video interviews of Shenandoah, Clarinda state cross country qualifiers Strong finish for Shenandoah volleyball in semifinal loss Clarinda's Wagoner breaks own school record, a near miss for Essex's Sandahl See Shenandoah regional volleyball highlights Essex senior Ella Sandahl competes Thursday, Oct. 22, at a Class 1A State Qualifying meet, hosted by Southwest Valley. Peter Burtnett k9am$96?2?5@29 '@==6J32== =@D6D E@ %C6J?@Ck^9am Strong finish for Shenandoah volleyball in semifinal loss The Shenandoah volleyball team showed a ton of fight but lost a 3-2 match Thursday in a regional semifinal at Treynor Regional volleyball highlights from a 3-2 semifinal win for Treynor over Shenandoah Through the lens from Shenandoah volleyball's 5-set regional semifinal loss Shenandoah senior Mya Young passes in serve receive Thursday, Oct. 22, at Treynor. Young was the only senior that saw time in the last game of the season for the Mustangs. Bryan Clark Shenandoah junior Kalyn Scamman attacks Treynor's block Thursday, Oct. 22, during the Mustangs' regional loss at Treynor. Scamman put away 20 kills and added 15 digs and 13 assists in the loss. Bryan Clark Shenandoah senior Lyndie Green rises for an attack Thursday, Oct. 22, during the Mustangs' regional loss at Treynor. Green recorded 20 kills in the match. Bryan Clark Shenandoah junior Megan Bosley completes a bump set Thursday, Oct. 23, during a regional loss at Treynor. Bosley recorded 24 assists and eight digs in the loss. Bryan Clark Members of the Shenandoah volleyball team celebrate a big point during a five-set thriller Thursday, Oct. 22, at Treynor. The Mustangs forced a fifth set after trailing the Cardinals 2-0 but fell in the fifth, ending their season at 14-15. Bryan Clark kAm%96 r=2C:?52 G@==6J32== E62> H2D 2=D@ 6=:>:?2E65 %9FCD52J 2E DE2E6\C2?<65 r96C@<66 :? 2 >2E49 E92E D2H |:=6J (28@?6C 3C62< 96C @H? D49@@= C64@C5 7@C <:==D :? 2 D62D@?]k^Am kAm$:5?6J G@==6J32== =@DE 2 b\a 962CE3C62<6C E@ (6DEH@@5 (65?6D52J @? 2 ?:89E H96C6 D6?:@C D6EE6C p55J u@DE6C D64FC65 96C b[___E9 42C66C 2DD:DE]k^Am In her final match, Sidney senior Addy Foster recorded her 3,000th career assist Wednesday, Oct. 21, in a regional second round loss at Westwood. submitted by Stephanie Foster k9am$96?2?5@29 '@==6J32== 362ED r=2C<6k^9am After slow start, Shenandoah volleyball rolls into regional semifinal The Shenandoah volleyball team opened the regional tournament Tuesday with a 3-1 home win over Clarke Watch Shenandoah volleyball highlights from a first round regional volleyball win over Clarke Images from Shenandoah volleyball's regional opening win Shenandoah junior Megan Bosley calmly flicks the ball over the net Tuesday, Oct. 20, during a regional win. Bryan Clark Shenandoah freshman Emma Schebaum delivers an attack Tuesday, Oct. 20, during a regional home win over Clarke. Bryan Clark Shenandoah freshman Jerney Millikan attacks Clarke's block Tuesday, Oct. 20, during the Mustangs' regional tournament win over the Indians. Millikan delivered eight kills and seven blocks on the evening. Bryan Clark Shenandoah junior Lyla Mather covers the back middle of the Mustang defense Tuesday, Oct. 20, during a regional win over Clarke. Bryan Clark Shenandoah junior Brooklyn Maher reaches out to make a play on serve receive Tuesday, Oct. 20, during the Mustangs' 3-1 home regional win over Clarke. Bryan Clark Shenandoah junior Kalyn Scamman sends the ball over to Clarke's side of the net Tuesday, Oct. 20, in a regional win. Scamman recorded 18 assists, 14 digs and 10 kills in the win. Bryan Clark Shenandoah senior Mya Young prepares to make a play on serve receive Tuesday, Oct. 20, during a 3-1 win over Clarke. Young's 20 digs led the Mustangs. Bryan Clark Shenandoah junior Lyndie Green tips over Clarke's block Tuesday, Oct. 20, during a Mustang win. Green paced the Mustangs with 13 kills in the 3-1 win. Bryan Clark kAmr=2C:?52 H2D 2=D@ 2 H:??6C %F6D52J H9:=6 tDD6I G@==6J32== D2H :ED D62D@? 6?5 |@?52J]k^Am kAm%9:D H66<[ E96 DE2E6 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ >66E E2<6D A=246 uC:52J H9:=6 E96 r=2C:?52 2?5 $96?2?5@29 7@@E32== E62>D 2C6 2=D@ @? E96 C@25 uC:52J]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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