State Cross Country Scoreboard: Friday, October 30 Bryan Clark Oct 30, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Shenandoah Mustangs Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark State Cross Country ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD ap v:C=Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mx?5:G:5F2=k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmcc] pG2 ~V#@FC<6[ $96?2?5@29 a_iadk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD ap q@JDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%62>k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm`b] $96?2?5@29 aghk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mx?5:G:5F2=k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah football wins playoff game for first time in 39 years Glow Medical Aesthetics welcomed to Clarinda Dominant showing by Clarinda football in playoff opener Round 2 football playoff preview for Clarinda, Shenandoah Second round football playoff pairings released Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Shenandoah Boys Cross Country ranked 11th entering state meet Shenandoah FB, XC enjoy historic week, Clarinda FB, XC also advance Ribbon cutting at Clarinda's R Kitchens & Baths Sidney's Haggerty named unanimous first team All-Corner volleyball Watch a State Cross Country Preview with Shenandoah boys head coach Andy Campbell Clarinda's Bird, Wagoner named unanimous 1st team all-Hawkeye 10 Young men who helped elect Trump are ‘blackpilling’ out of politics Watch Clarinda football highlights from a first round playoff win Southwest Iowa's top 10 high school football teams kAmac] |2D@? $6==D[ $96?2?5@29 `eiddk^AmkAmd`] xD2:29 $E@85:==[ r=2C:?52 `fibck^AmkAmff] {F<6 s2@FDE[ $96?2?5@29 `fidek^AmkAmg`] r2CE6C qFEECJ[ $96?2?5@29 `fidfk^Am kAm`_g] {6@ (636C[ $96?2?5@29 `gibbk^AmkAm``a] y@?2D vFE:6CC6K[ $96?2?5@29 `gibdk^AmkAm``g] r@?@C ~Vw2C2[ $96?2?5@29 `gic`k^Am kAm`a_] (:== $E6G6?D@?[ $96?2?5@29 `gicck^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah football wins playoff game for first time in 39 years The Shenandoah football team scored in the game's final moments to gain a historic playoff win Friday at Interstate 35 Dominant showing by Clarinda football in playoff opener The Clarinda football team advanced to the second round of the playoffs Friday with a 49-14 home win over Pella Christian, the team that elimi… Round 2 football playoff preview for Clarinda, Shenandoah The Round of 16. It’s time to separate good from great. Everyone in the state of Iowa who’s still playing is officially fighting for the road … Second round football playoff pairings released See where the Clarinda and Shenandoah football teams play Friday in the second round of the playoffs Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Here are the latest Southwest Iowa high school volleyball rankings with Clarinda holding steady at No. 4. Watch Now: Related Video Bears Trade for Jeffery Simmons: Game-Changer for NFC North? Houston Comets GM, president reveal why they relocated to Houston Houston Comets GM, president reveal why they relocated to Houston Florida Gators LB Myles Graham on Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton and Big Opportunity vs. Georgia Florida Gators LB Myles Graham on Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton and Big Opportunity vs. Georgia 57 years of waiting! - Brewers are World Series champions for the first time in history 57 years of waiting! - Brewers are World Series champions for the first time in history Recommended for you