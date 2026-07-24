Summer Sports Scoreboard: Friday, July 24 Bryan Clark Jul 24, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Clarinda A's Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 pVD c $E] y@D6A9 bk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah's Hennings qualifies for national meet in discus and shot put Shenandoah's Simon Hennings qualified for the National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships in the discus and shot put Several Shenandoah, Clarinda athletes named all-district baseball The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association recently made their all-district selections Clarinda lands 3 on all-district softball teams Three Clarinda athletes earned all-district softball honors from the IGCA. Run-rule win vaults Clarinda A's back into MINK League lead The Clarinda A's earned a dominant 11-1 home win Tuesday over Chillicothe Strong showings for several Shenandoah, Clarinda baseball athletes A season recap for the Clarinda, Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney baseball teams Watch Now: Related Video Trump fetes Dodgers at the White House again, saying the team is 'one of the great brands' Who is Available in Trades at Every Position? Who is Available in Trades at Every Position? Ohtani throws bullpen session ahead of 9-5 win over Phillies Ohtani throws bullpen session ahead of 9-5 win over Phillies What Caitlin Clark's technical foul means for Indiana Fever moving forward What Caitlin Clark's technical foul means for Indiana Fever moving forward Recommended for you