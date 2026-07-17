THURSDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAP A's drop slugfest in St. Joe Bryan Clark Jul 17, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Clarinda A's Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Thursday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m$E] y@D6A9 `a r=2C:?52 p’D `_k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 32ED H6C6 E96C6 7@C E96 r=2C:?52 p’D %9FCD52J 2E $E] y@D6A9 3FE E96J H6C6 2 =:EE=6 36EE6C 7@C E96 |FDE2?8D 2D E96 p’D 76== `a\`_]k^AmkAm%96 |FDE2?8D D4@C65 EH@ CF?D :? 6249 @7 E96 7:CDE EH@ :??:?8D 2?5 C6DA@?565 E@ r=2C:?52’D EH@\CF? E9:C5 H:E9 2 7:G6\CF? E9:C5 E@ =625 h\b] r=2C:?52 42>6 324< H:E9 7@FC CF?D :? E96 7@FCE9[ 3FE E96 |FDE2?8D D4@C65 E9C66 :? E96 7:7E9] %92E H2D :E 7@C $E] y@D6A9 3FE EH@ :? E96 D:IE9 2?5 EH@ :? E96 ?:?E9 7@C r=2C:?52 H6C6?’E 6?@F89]k^Am People are also reading… Steven & Lori Holt named Sidney Rodeo Parade Grand Marshals Essex woman dies after pedestrian/vehicle collision Clarinda residents claim tennis gold at Iowa Games Kromminga, Valdez, Vanatta named Corner All-Conference Softball Clarinda's Woolsey named unanimous Hawkeye 10 first team 8 cases, 3 acquittals, 1 conviction as Iowa AG pursues voting cases Clarinda softball falls in regional semifinal Shenandoah Boys Tennis celebrates record-breaking season 7 Clarinda A’s selected as MINK League All-Stars Red Oak police shoot, injure person who reportedly opened fire on officer Kane's no-hitter leads Clarinda softball past Shenandoah in regional opener Corner Conference releases all-conference baseball teams A perfect finish to a golf career that's just getting started for Clarinda's Rasmussen Todd and Becki Franks chosen as Essex Labor Day Grand Marshals Clarinda baseball advances, season ends for Essex, Sidney softball kAmqC2J56? ~=D6? 9@>6C65 2D A2CE @7 r=2C:?52’D 7@FC\CF? 7@FCE9 :??:?8[ H9:49 2=D@ :?4=F565 2 EH@\CF? 5@F3=6 7C@> %96@ p?56CD@?]k^AmkAmr@@A6C z?:89E 2?5 r@=6 q2F>82CE D:?8=65 :? 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E96 |x}z {628F6] %96 p’D 2C6 324< 9@>6 uC:52J E@ A=2J y@A=:?] %96 p’D 2?5 y2:=3:C5D A=2J :? r=2C:?52 uC:52J[ $2EFC52J 2?5 $F?52J]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda residents claim tennis gold at Iowa Games Clarinda's Nathan Brown, Hannah Higgins and Andrew Hoppmann combined to win seven Iowa Games tennis medals Kromminga, Valdez, Vanatta named Corner All-Conference Softball The Corner Conference released its all-conference softball teams Wednesday Clarinda's Woolsey named unanimous Hawkeye 10 first team Clarinda's Janessa Woolsey was named a unanimous all-Hawkeye 10 first team selection after the conference revealed their all-conference teams … Clarinda softball falls in regional semifinal Clarinda regional softball and Clarinda A's baseball scoreboard Shenandoah Boys Tennis celebrates record-breaking season The Shenandoah boys tennis team recently celebrated their record-breaking season Watch Now: Related Video LeBron James - 'Warriors? Philly? Miami? Yankees?' as the four-time champion teases his NBA future. 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