Summer Sports Scoreboard: Monday, July 6 Bryan Clark Jul 6, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Monday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m$@7E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm'2? |6E6C h r=2C:?52 `k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p #68:@? a u:CDE #@F?5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmt2DE &?:@? a_ tDD6I ` \ tDD6I 6?5D 2E `\`gk^AmkAm{6?@I `e $:5?6J _ \ $:5?6J 6?5D 2E c\`dk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mq2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD ap s:DEC:4E `e u:CDE #@F?5k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Losing streak over, Shenandoah baseball takes aim at new winning streak Free passes, 3-hit night from Trowbridge lead Shenandoah softball to home win Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Todd and Becki Franks chosen as Essex Labor Day Grand Marshals Clarinda beats 5A opponent, Shenandoah sweeps at home Clarinda baseball enjoys unforgettable experience, playing and winning at Busch Stadium Final Softball/Baseball Standings for Hawkeye 10, Corner Conferences Hinson says US Supreme Court 'got it wrong' on birthright citizenship Essex, Sidney baseball eliminated in district opener Shenandoah, Sidney softball, Sidney baseball lose Wednesday Clarinda softball drops doubleheader on Senior Night Nursing home cited for violations tied to 3 deaths and alleged abuse and neglect Olsen's slam highlights late offensive outburst in Clarinda A's comeback win Shenandoah baseball ends regular season with road win Is Folarin Balogun playing Monday? How USMNT star became available vs Belgium kAmr=2C:?52 f %C:\r6?E6C c \ r=2C:?52 25G2?46D E@ A=2J E@>@CC@H 2E &?56CH@@5 k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm}@CE9 |:DD@FC: g r=2C:?52 p’D ek^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Losing streak over, Shenandoah baseball takes aim at new winning streak The Shenandoah baseball team opened up a big lead early and ended a seven-game skid with a home win Tuesday over Tri-Center Free passes, 3-hit night from Trowbridge lead Shenandoah softball to home win The Shenandoah softball team snapped a long losing streak Tuesday with a home win over Tri-Center Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Shenandoah’s Titus Steng is the Southwest Iowa Herald Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year Clarinda beats 5A opponent, Shenandoah sweeps at home Check out the area scoreboard from Tuesday's baseball and softball Clarinda baseball enjoys unforgettable experience, playing and winning at Busch Stadium Two Clarinda seniors reflect on playing, and winning, a baseball game Sunday at Busch Stadium. Watch Now: Related Video Trump called FIFA president asking to review USMNT star Folarin Balogun's red card suspension FIFA Clears Balogun After Trump Intervention Sparks World Cup Controversy FIFA Clears Balogun After Trump Intervention Sparks World Cup Controversy All-Star Selections: Surprises, Stars, and Voting Controversies All-Star Selections: Surprises, Stars, and Voting Controversies Deciding Who Has Played The Best Through June | 1146 Deciding Who Has Played The Best Through June | 1146 Recommended for you