FRIDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Essex, Sidney baseball eliminated in district opener Bryan Clark Jul 3, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mq2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p s:DEC:4E `e u:CDE #@F?5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m|@F?E pJC `h tDD6I _ \ tDD6IVD D62D@? 6?5D 2E _\`ck^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmtDD6I 32D632== =@DE 2 7:CDE C@F?5 A@DED62D@? 82>6 :? E96 r=2DD `p s:DEC:4E `e %@FC?2>6?E `h\_ 2E |@F?E pJC]k^Am kAm%96 #2:56CD 25G2?46 E@ 2 5:DEC:4E D6>:7:?2= %F6D52J 282:?DE $@FE9H6DE '2==6J]k^Am People are also reading… Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Clarinda baseball earns win at Busch Stadium Clarinda baseball enjoys unforgettable experience, playing and winning at Busch Stadium Losing streak over, Shenandoah baseball takes aim at new winning streak Clarinda softball drops doubleheader on Senior Night Free passes, 3-hit night from Trowbridge lead Shenandoah softball to home win Default speed limit to increase on many Iowa rural roads July 1 Clarinda beats 5A opponent, Shenandoah sweeps at home A’s rally for MINK League win Todd and Becki Franks chosen as Essex Labor Day Grand Marshals Shenandoah, Sidney softball, Sidney baseball lose Wednesday USDA invests $31.2M in Iowa rural hospitals, manufacturing and infrastructure Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Olsen's slam highlights late offensive outburst in Clarinda A's comeback win How a rafting trip turned into a 'bachelorette apocalypse' kAmqC@5J z:C496CE 2?5 (:== #@36CED 3@E9 H2=<65 :? E96 7:CDE :??:?8 7@C E96 %C@;2?D[ 3FE ?6:E96C 4@F=5 D4@C6] |@F?E pJC H6?E @77 7@C `d CF?D :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:CDE[ BF:4<=J E2<:?8 4@?EC@= @7 E96 82>6]k^AmkAm%96 %C@;2?D H6C6 C6E:C65 :? @C56C @G6C E96 7:?2= E9C66 :??:?8D]k^AmkAm#9JD r92>36CD DE2CE65 @? E96 >@F?5 7@C tDD6I] #@36CED 2?5 w2GJ? y@9?D@? 2=D@ DA6?E E:>6 @? E96 >@F?5 7@C E96 %C@;2?D]k^Am kAmtDD6I’D D62D@? 6?565 2E _\`c F?56C 7:CDE J62C 9625 4@249 qC@4< (2==246] $6?:@CD #@36CED 2?5 $E6A96? y@9?D@? 6I:E E96 AC@8C2>]k^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m{6?@I `e $:5?6J _ \ $:5?6JVD D62D@? 6?5D 2E b\`bk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am kAm%96 $:5?6J 32D632== D62D@? 2?5 E96 $:5?6J^t2DE |:==D @?6\J62C D92C:?8 28C66>6?E 6?565 uC:52J :? 2 `e\_ =@DD 2E {6?@I :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5 @7 E96 r=2DD `p s:DEC:4E `e %@FC?2>6?E]k^AmkAm%96 %:86CD 25G2?46 E@ 2 5:DEC:4E D6>:7:?2= %F6D52J 282:?DE uC6>@?E\|:==D]k^Am kAm%96 r@H3@JD >2?2865 ;FDE EH@ 32D6CF??6CD[ 2 z92J56? !@@C<6C H2=< :? E96 7:CDE :??:?8 2?5 y92=:= #665 H2D 9:E 3J 2 A:E49 :? E96 E9:C5]k^AmkAmr@@A6C w286?[ @?6 @7 E96 EH@ r@H3@J D6?:@CD[ 2?5 v236 q=2?E@?[ DA=:E E:>6 @? E96 >@F?5[ 2D {6?@I D4@C65 E9C66 CF?D :? E96 7:CDE :??:?8[ `` :? E96 D64@?5 2?5 EH@ :? E96 E9:C5] %96 EH@ 4@>3:?65 7@C 7:G6 DEC:<6@FED]k^Am kAm$:5?6J’D D62D@? 6?565 2E b\`b] $6?:@CD w286? 2?5 |:4926= (:=D@? 6I:E E96 AC@8C2>]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8m}6G252 c r=2C:?52 pVD ak^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52 p’D H6C6 F?23=6 E@ C2==J 7@C 2 D64@?5 DEC2:89E 52J[ 72==:?8 c\a E@ }6G252 uC:52J @? 2 uC66 p5>:DD:@? }:89E[ DA@?D@C65 3J u2C>6CD |FEF2= %6=6A9@?6 r@>A2?J]k^AmkAm%96 4:EJ @7 r=2C:?52’D 7:C6H@C<D 5:DA=2J 7@==@H65 E96 82>6]k^Am kAm}6G252 AFE FA EH@ CF?D :? E96 7:CDE 2?5 25565 EH@ :? E96 E9:C5 E@ =625 c\_] r=2C:?52 42>6 C:89E 324< H:E9 EH@ CF?D :? E96 E9:C5 @? 2? #qx 5@F3=6 3J $62? q2K>@C6[ H9@ 42>6 2C@F?5 E@ D4@C6 @? !2C<6C |4}62=’D D:?8=6]k^Am kAm%96 p’D @FE9:E E96 vC:77@?D h\e 3FE 4@F=5?’E 7:?5 2?@E96C CF?]k^AmkAmq2K>@C6[ r@@A6C z?:89E 2?5 ~D42C *F92D 4@?EC:3FE65 EH@ 9:ED 6249 7@C r=2C:?52]k^AmkAmy24< ~9=6C DE2CE65 @? E96 >@F?5 7@C E96 p’D 2?5 DECF4< @FE 7:G6 @G6C b `^b :??:?8D 3FE 82G6 FA 2== 7@FC CF?D] %C:DE2? |4|66? 2?5 y@9? {6?E 4@>3:?65 E@ A:E49 d a^b ?@\9:E :??:?8D H:E9 `` DEC:<6@FED @FE @7 E96 3F==A6?]k^AmkAm%96 p’D 76== E@ `h\c @? E96 D62D@? 2?5 `e\b :? E96 |x}z {628F6] %96 p’D 2?5 vC:77@?D 4@>A=6E6 E96:C D62D@? D6C:6D $2EFC52J 27E6C?@@?]k^Am kAmk6>m%96 r=2C:?52^%C:\r6?E6C 5:DEC:4E 32D632== 82>6 H2D DFDA6?565 H:E9 r=2C:?52 =625:?8 a\_ :? E96 7:7E9 :??:?8]k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Shenandoah’s Titus Steng is the Southwest Iowa Herald Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year Clarinda baseball earns win at Busch Stadium Clarinda baseball scoreboard from the Cardinals' game at Busch Stadium and the A's home game Clarinda baseball enjoys unforgettable experience, playing and winning at Busch Stadium Two Clarinda seniors reflect on playing, and winning, a baseball game Sunday at Busch Stadium. Losing streak over, Shenandoah baseball takes aim at new winning streak The Shenandoah baseball team opened up a big lead early and ended a seven-game skid with a home win Tuesday over Tri-Center Clarinda softball drops doubleheader on Senior Night The Clarinda softball team lost a pair of contests Monday on Senior Night against Lewis Central Watch Now: Related Video Chris Johnson’s daughter brings back Ice Bucket Challenge 'Never a red card. Never.' - Mauricio Pochettino left frustrated by Folarin Balogun's dismissal during USA's 2-0 victory 'Never a red card. Never.' - Mauricio Pochettino left frustrated by Folarin Balogun's dismissal during USA's 2-0 victory US: Colorful US supporters build atmosphere before Bosnia match. US: Colorful US supporters build atmosphere before Bosnia match. Grizzlies Deal Morant To Trail Blazers For Grant & Murray Grizzlies Deal Morant To Trail Blazers For Grant & Murray Recommended for you