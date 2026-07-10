THURSDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS A's rally for big road win Bryan Clark Jul 10, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Thursday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m$@7E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD bp #68:@? b u:CDE #@F?5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 `a $96?2?5@29 _ \ r=2C:?52 25G2?46D E@ $2EFC52J’D D6>:7:?2= 2E s6D |@:?6D r9C:DE:2?] $96?2?5@29 6?5D 2E e\aa]k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 82>6 DE@CJ 42? 36 7@F?5 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=60fa_e2`g6\f25h\d2`d\gf7_\27_d4g57gaff]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m 2?5 2 A:4EFC6 A286 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^4@==64E:@?0gc64hh7b\4d5_\d27_\h2bh\`ad_c_hc7hdh]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m]k^Am People are also reading… A perfect finish to a golf career that's just getting started for Clarinda's Rasmussen Todd and Becki Franks chosen as Essex Labor Day Grand Marshals Clarinda baseball advances, season ends for Essex, Sidney softball Corner Conference releases all-conference baseball teams Final Softball/Baseball Standings for Hawkeye 10, Corner Conferences Clarinda baseball earns playoff win in finish to suspended game Kane's no-hitter leads Clarinda softball past Shenandoah in regional opener Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Missed chances cost Clarinda baseball in district semifinal, 3 seniors exit program Hinson says US Supreme Court 'got it wrong' on birthright citizenship Special senior group sees Shenandoah baseball careers end in upset loss Losing streak over, Shenandoah baseball takes aim at new winning streak Shenandoah Parks & Rec hosts Youth Tennis Tournaments A's rally for big road win Is Folarin Balogun playing Monday? 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E96 E9:C5 :??:?8] %92E’D 7@==@H65 3J E96 C68F=2C=J D4965F=65 4@?E6DE]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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