Summer Sports Scoreboard: Friday, June 26 Bryan Clark Jun 26, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m$@7E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 `e $96?2?5@29 bk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{6H:D r6?EC2= `a r=2C:?52 _k^AmkAm{6H:D r6?EC2= `` r=2C:?52 _k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmr=2C:?52 pVD `` $E] y@D6A9 ck^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Spring Sports All-Area Team The Southwest Iowa Herald releases its Spring Sports All-Area Team Sidney sweeps Essex, A's keep winning streak going with road rout Here is Tuesday's softball and baseball scoreboard Sidney, East Mills athletes enjoying sharing baseball this summer The Sidney baseball team, complete with East Mills athletes this summer, earned a convincing win Tuesday at Essex Sidney softball finding its swing late in the season The Sidney softball team had another big night at the plate Tuesday in a road win over Essex Clarinda A's earn run-rule win, close conference losses for Clarinda, Shenandoah softball Check out scores from a full night of area baseball and softball Watch Now: Related Video USMNT suffers 'gut punch' in group stage finale, but Pulisic returns US: Ecuador fans in New Jersey celebrate victory over Germany at FIFA World Cup. US: Ecuador fans in New Jersey celebrate victory over Germany at FIFA World Cup. Caitlin Clark: The Game-Changer WNBA Can't Ignore! Caitlin Clark: The Game-Changer WNBA Can't Ignore! Frightening moment powerful 7.2 earthquake rocks Venezuelan baseball game — sending players bolting Frightening moment powerful 7.2 earthquake rocks Venezuelan baseball game — sending players bolting Recommended for you