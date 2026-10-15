Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, October 15 Bryan Clark Oct 15, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Thursday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m'@==6J32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmzF6>A6C b r=2C:?52 _ Wad\aa[ ad\`f[ ad\`eXk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr@C?6C r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?E 2E q657@C5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmu:?2=i t2DE |:==D b $:5?6J a Wad\a`[ ae\ag[ ad\`e[ ac\ae[ `e\`cXk^AmkAmk6>m%96 w2H<6J6 `_ r@?76C6?46 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ >66E D4965F=65 7@C E@52J 92D 366? A@DEA@?65] %96 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ >66E :? |@F?E pJC E92E tDD6I[ $96?2?5@29 2?5 $:5?6J A=2??65 E@ 4@>A6E6 :? 92D 366? A@DEA@?65 E@ |@?52J]k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 2 program records, a home playoff game secured, a coach honored and a Clarinda win Kayden Hawley and Cooper Baumgart broke school records, Roger Williams was recognized for 40 years on the Clarinda football sideline and the C… Clarinda volleyball looking to make final push The Clarinda volleyball team lost Tuesday to Glenwood as they look to find ways to earn the big wins down the stretch Sidney volleyball advances to Corner Tourney final, Shenandoah 2-1 in WIC consolation Check out how all four area volleyball teams fared Tuesday Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Here are the latest Southwest Iowa high school volleyball rankings, including Clarinda at No. 5 The final regular season football preview of the season Check out a preview of the area Week 8 high school football contests Watch Now: Related Video Mike Tomlin discusses new life in broadcasting, reaction to his viral Minecraft city This 49ers trade rumor is HEATING UP... This 49ers trade rumor is HEATING UP... Reece Vander Zee | CL-GLR HS, IA | Iowa Hawkeyes Reece Vander Zee | CL-GLR HS, IA | Iowa Hawkeyes 'When they smell blood, they take it and run' - Guardians react to Rays punching back in the ALCS. 'When they smell blood, they take it and run' - Guardians react to Rays punching back in the ALCS. Recommended for you