Alert Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Jul 27, 2026 Jul 27, 2026 Updated 12 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT: Take PrecautionsWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 10 PM CDT this evening. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching up to 115 are expected.Affected Areas:Iowa: Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, and Pottawattamie CountiesNebraska: Douglas and Sarpy CountiesWhat to Expect:Heat index values up to 115High humidity levelsImpacts: Increased risk of heat-related illnessesPotential for dehydration and heat exhaustionSafety Tips: People are also reading… Shenandoah's Hennings qualifies for national meet in discus and shot put Clarinda lands 3 on all-district softball teams Clarinda’s Butt, Hanafan, Essex Cheer take part in Iowa Shrine Bowl Run-rule win vaults Clarinda A's back into MINK League lead Strong showings for several Shenandoah, Clarinda baseball athletes Several Shenandoah, Clarinda athletes named all-district baseball Follow along as a first-time RAGBRAI rider discovers the magic for himself 'It is poison' says mother whose son died of synthetic kratom overdose Clarinda A's dominant on regular season's final day, earn home field for postseason CRHC Community Pharmacy hosts Open House August 4 MINK League Playoff schedule set, Clarinda A’s top seed Rice/Dinges win first session of Shenandoah men's golf league Emails show regents couldn’t get search firm for Center for Intellectual Freedom Northwest Bank promotes White to Loan Portfolio Manager Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, July 21 Drink plenty of fluidsStay in air-conditioned environmentsAvoid direct sunlightCheck on relatives and neighbors, especially those without air conditioningWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Monday Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Monday Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerously High Temperatures Until 10 PM CDT Monday Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Minerals Deadline One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer