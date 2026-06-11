Alert Flash Flood Warning until THU 9:30 AM CDT Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 Updated Jun 11, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT THISMORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL FREMONT AND CENTRAL PAGE COUNTIES...At 705 AM CDT, emergency management and public reported flooding inthe Clarinda and Shenandoah areas. Between 1 and 3 inches of rainhave fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches arepossible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.SOURCE...Emergency management and public reported flooding in the Clarinda and Shenandoah areas.IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, People are also reading… Young group of Cowgirls earn season's first win Shenandoah, Sidney baseball throw no-hitters, Clarinda softball also wins Clarinda, Shenandoah combine for 3 state golf medalists Shenandoah's Pickens, Martin win co-ed state golf medal Clarinda A's learning in season's first week, suffer first loss against Carroll Shenandoah teams win 3 matches, lose to state finalists, at co-ed state tennis Top seed Wahlert ends Shenandoah tennis season in Team State first round Area golfers earn all-state recognition Stanton's huge 6th inning wrecks Blanton's gem as Vikings beat Sidney Shenandoah Softball wins big over Red Oak Bank Iowa celebrates 50 years with community celebrations Road losses for Clarinda, Essex, Sidney softball Updated men’s league standings at SGC A winning Wednesday for Shenandoah baseball, softball, Clarinda baseball, Clarinda A's State CoEd Golf Scoreboard: Tuesday, June 9 highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poordrainage and low-lying areas.Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...Clarinda, Shenandoah, Sidney, Farragut and Yorktown.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flooddeaths occur in vehicles. &&FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Flash Flood Warning from THU 6:29 AM CDT until THU 9:30 AM CDT Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Parts of Southwestern Iowa Until 9:30 AM CDT Watch Now: Related Video Alan Jackson on the Nick Reiner Case & Karen Read Updates US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify CBC News gets first-hand look at White House UFC match site CBC News gets first-hand look at White House UFC match site US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings