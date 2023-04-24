The Clarinda A’s 68th season of summer baseball is scheduled to begin at home Wednesday, May 31.

The A’s released their 2023 schedule Saturday, April 22, with the season beginning with four straight home games. In fact, the A’s play 15 of their first 17 games at Clarinda Municipal Stadium — Eberly Field.

While the A’s start the season with a lot of home games, they’ll make up for it later in the season as they’ll play eight straight road games from June 22-28 and then have a stretch of nine in a row on the road July 5-15.

The season starts in MINK League play as the Carroll Merchants make the trip to Clarinda for the season opener. The Merchants will be back in Clarinda Friday, June 2, for the second game of the season. The A’s have Friday, Saturday and Sunday home games each of the first three weekends of the season. The last of those weekends includes Baseball Day when a team called the NEMO Craze, based in Northeast Missouri comes to Clarinda Saturday, June 17. The Baseball Day game is one of just three non-league games on this summer’s schedule.

The A’s will be home again for the weekend leading into Independence Day. The A’s have five home games scheduled from June 30 to July 3, including the city’s fireworks taking place after the A’s home game with Sedalia Monday, July 3.

After the game July 3, the A’s won’t be home again until July 17, when the A’s begin their final week of the regular season, which sees them playing five of seven games at home from July 17-23.

In all, the A’s have 25 home games scheduled for this summer.

This year’s MINK League All-Star Game takes place in Chillicothe and is scheduled for Sunday, July 9. The MINK League Playoffs run from July 24-29.

The A’s full schedule is below. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise. *indicates a MINK League contest.

Wednesday, May 31 — *Home vs. Carroll

Friday, June 2 — *Home vs. Carroll

Saturday, June 3 — Home vs. KC Knights

Sunday, June 4 — *Home vs. Chillicothe

Monday, June 5 — *at Chillicothe

Wednesday, June 7 — *Home vs. Des Moines

Thursday, June 8 — *Home vs. Nevada

Friday, June 9 — *Home vs. Nevada

Saturday, June 10 — *Home vs. Joplin

Sunday, June 11 — *Home vs. Joplin

Monday, June 12 — *Home vs. St. Joe

Tuesday, June 13 — *Home vs. St. Joe

Thursday, June 15 — *at Sedalia

Friday, June 16 — Home vs. KC Knights

Saturday, June 17 — Home vs. NEMO Craze (Baseball Day)

Sunday, June 18 — *Home vs. Chillicothe

Tuesday, June 20 — *at Chillicothe

Wednesday, June 21 — *Home vs. Carroll

Thursday, June 22 — *at Des Moines

Friday, June 23 — *at St. Joe

Saturday, June 24 — *at Chillicothe (Doubleheader, 5 p.m.)

Sunday, June 25 — *at Jefferson City

Monday, June 26 — *at Jefferson City

Tuesday, June 27 — *at Sedalia

Thursday, June 29 — *at Des Moines

Friday, June 30 — *Home vs. Des Moines (Doubleheader, 5 p.m.)

Saturday, July 1 — *Home vs. Jefferson City

Sunday, July 2 — *Home vs. Jefferson City

Monday, July 3 — *Home vs. Sedalia

Wednesday, July 5 — *at St. Joe

Thursday, July 6 — *at St. Joe

Friday, July 7 — *at Carroll (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 8 — *at Carroll (12:00 p.m.)

Sunday, July 9 — MINK League All-Star Game at Chillicothe

Tuesday, July 11 — *at Nevada

Wednesday, July 12 — *at Joplin

Thursday, July 13 — *at Joplin

Friday, July 14 — *at Nevada

Saturday, July 15 — *at Carroll (6:30 p.m.)

Monday, July 17 — *Home vs. St. Joe

Tuesday, July 18 — *at Des Moines

Wednesday, July 19 — *Home vs. St. Joe

Thursday, July 20 — *Home vs. Sedalia

Friday, July 21 — *Home vs. Des Moines

Saturday, July 22 — *Home vs. Chillicothe

Sunday, July 23 — *at Carroll

Monday, July 24 — Divisional Wild Card Game

Tuesday, July 25 — Divisional Championship Playoff

Thursday, July 27 — Saturday, July 29 – MINK League Championship Series (Best-of-Three)