THURSDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Mustang tennis easily passes road test Bryan Clark May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 0 Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Thursday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mq@JD %6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m$96?2?5@29 h }6G252 _ \ $96?2?5@29 5@F3=6 H:??6CDi %6282? qCF?<[ {F<6 s2@FDE[ {F42D $F?[ |2EE w@=>6D[ #J2? {2HC6?46[ {6G: #JDEC@>k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 $96?2?5@29 3@JD E6??:D >256 E96 EC:A E@ }6G252 %9FCD52J 7@C 2? 255:E:@?2= C68F=2C D62D@? 5F2= 2?5 62C?65 J6E 2?@E96C h\_ H:?]k^AmkAmxE H2D E96 ?:?E9 h\_ 5F2= H:? @7 E96 D62D@? 7@C E96 |FDE2?8D 2?5 E9:D 42>6 282:?DE 2 rF3D E62> E92E 925 ;FDE =@DE 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 EH@ 52JD 62C=:6C]k^Am People are also reading… Sidney to share baseball with East Mills, football, wrestling with Hamburg Clarinda wins home sectional on home course, advances to districts Surgeon accused of ‘perverted’ conduct faces charges from Iowa licensing board Full area list of state track and field qualifiers Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead Shenandoah hires Buckholdt as new head football coach Clarinda track and field qualifies 18 events for state, big goals for Des Moines Mustang tennis easily passes road test Hear from several Clarinda, Shenandoah state track qualifiers Essex's Sholes qualifies for state high jump Clarinda girls golf to regional final, 2 Shenandoah athletes also advance Shenandoah, Sidney win 4 events at F-M Last Chance Relays Shenandoah perfect in winning Hawkeye 10 Boys Tennis Tournament Shenandoah's Buttry sets school record, joins Graham, Steng in 4 state events Shenandoah Tennis sweeps district championships, sends 5 to state tournament kAmt249 @7 E96 E9C66 5@F3=6D >2E496D H2D 564:565 3J 6:E96C 2? g\a @C g\b D4@C6] %6282? qCF?< 2?5 {F42D $F? H@? g\a 2E }@] ` @G6C r@??6CJ '2CD2 2?5 }@29 y@9?D@?] {F<6 s2@FDE 2?5 |2EE w@=>6D 2=D@ 62C?65 2? g\a H:?[ 362E:?8 qC2656? |@@C6 2?5 y24< $A6?46 2E }@] a] #J2? {2HC6?46 2?5 {6G: #JDEC@> E62>65 FA 2E }@] b 7@C 2? g\b H:?[ 5@H?:?8 r@==:? $<288D 2?5 }:4< u:D496=D]k^AmkAm%96 E@A 7@FC D:?8=6D >2E496D H6C6?’E 4=@D6] qCF?< 62C?65 2? g\a H:? @G6C '2CD2 2E }@] `[ s2@FDE 362E y@9?D@? g\a 2E }@] a[ $F? H2D 2? g\_ H:??6C @G6C |@@C6 2E }@] b 2?5 w@=>6D 5@H?65 $A6?46 g\` 2E }@] c]k^Am kAm%96 EH@ 4=@D6DE >2E496D @7 E96 52J H6C6 2E }@] d 2?5 e D:?8=6D] {2HC6?46 H2D 2? g\c H:??6C @7 $<288D 2E }@] d 2?5 #JDEC@> 5@H?65 u:D496=D h\f 2E }@] e]k^Am kAm%96 A@DED62D@? :D ?6IE 7@C E96 |FDE2?8D $2EFC52J 2E 2 r=2DD `p x?5:G:5F2= s:DEC:4E %@FC?2>6?E 2E #65 ~2<]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sidney to share baseball with East Mills, football, wrestling with Hamburg Sidney’s baseball, football and wrestling teams are bringing in an additional school to share the sport for the upcoming season. Clarinda wins home sectional on home course, advances to districts The Clarinda boys golf team won a sectional championship Wednesday to advance to the district tournament Full area list of state track and field qualifiers Check out results highlights from today's state qualifying track and field meets Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead Hear from the members of the Shenandoah boys tennis team as they look ahead to, what they expect to be, a big finish. Shenandoah hires Buckholdt as new head football coach Drew Buckholdt, formerly at Exira/EHK, is Shenandoah's new head football coach Watch Now: Related Video Rai Captures Maiden Major With PGA Championship Victory NFL 2026 Game Highlights & Schedule Releases; Legal Sports Report NFL 2026 Game Highlights & Schedule Releases; Legal Sports Report Is the NFL Getting Too Greedy With Its Current Scheduling? Is the NFL Getting Too Greedy With Its Current Scheduling? Beth Goetz | May 14 Beth Goetz | May 14 Recommended for you