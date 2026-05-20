Spring Sports Postseason Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 20 Bryan Clark May 20, 2026 20 hrs ago 0 Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Wednesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mq@JD %6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p $F3DE2E6 `k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmu:?2=i $96?2?5@29 d r=2C:?52 _ \ $96?2?5@29 25G2?46D E@ DE2E6] |2EE w@=>6D 2?5 #J2? {2HC6?46 H6C6 5@F3=6 H:??6CD] k^AmkAm$6>:7:?2=i $96?2?5@29 d #65 ~2< _ \ {F<6 s2@FDE 2?5 |2EE w@=>6D H6C6 5@F3=6 H:??6CD] k^Am kAm$6>:7:?2=i r=2C:?52 d $E] p=36CE ` \ x2? $>:E9 2?5 t=: r@I H6C6 5@F3=6 H:??6CD] k^Am People are also reading… Surgeon accused of ‘perverted’ conduct faces charges from Iowa licensing board Clarinda Boys Golf wins district championship, qualifies for state tournament Essex softball opens with run-rule road win Full area list of state track and field qualifiers Shenandoah Boys Golf reaches first state tournament in 9 years Clarinda track and field qualifies 18 events for state, big goals for Des Moines Hear from several Clarinda, Shenandoah state track qualifiers Essex's Sholes qualifies for state high jump Clarinda girls golf to regional final, 2 Shenandoah athletes also advance Clarinda wins home sectional on home course, advances to districts Shenandoah Tennis sweeps district championships, sends 5 to state tournament Sidney to share baseball with East Mills, football, wrestling with Hamburg Shenandoah's Buttry sets school record, joins Graham, Steng in 4 state events Mustang tennis easily passes road test Title for Dowling, leads Sidney girls to regional final kAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D v@=7k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD ap #68:@? b u:?2= 2E (6DE |2CD92==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmb] r=2C:?52 bdf] %2J=@C #2D>FDD6? H@? E96 E@FC?2>6?E H:E9 2 ff E@ 25G2?46 E@ DE2E6] p55J (6:?C6:49 2=D@ 25G2?465 H:E9 2 CF??6C\FA fhk^AmkAm$96?2?5@29 }@ %62> $4@C6 \ $2C29 !:4<6?D =65 E96 u:==:6D H:E9 2 fE9\A=246 gd] k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p #68:@? a u:?2= 2E rp|k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmf] $:5?6J cae] p=JDD2 s@H=:?8 =65 E96 r@H8:C=D 2?5 25G2?465 E@ DE2E6 H:E9 2 bC5\A=246 gg] k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mq@JD v@=7k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p s:DEC:4E %@FC?2>6?E 2E $E] p=36CEk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$:5?6J }@ %62> $4@C6 \ v236 r2D6J A@DE65 2 ha[ 7:?:D9:?8 ca?5] k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda Boys Golf wins district championship, qualifies for state tournament The Clarinda boys golf team won the district championship Monday to qualify for the program's first state tournament in nine years, and they d… Essex softball opens with run-rule road win Essex softball scoreboard from Tuesday's season opener Full area list of state track and field qualifiers Check out results highlights from today's state qualifying track and field meets Shenandoah Boys Golf reaches first state tournament in 9 years The Shenandoah boys golf team earned a spot at the state tournament Monday on their home course Clarinda track and field qualifies 18 events for state, big goals for Des Moines The Clarinda boys qualified 10 events for the state meet and the Clarinda girls eight Thursday at a state qualifying meet in Treynor. Watch Now: Related Video Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard at Cyclone Tailgate Tour | May 18 Clarinda Boys Golf qualifies for state Clarinda Boys Golf qualifies for state Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers tailgate tour | May 18 Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers tailgate tour | May 18 Iowa State basketball coach TJ Otzelberger at Tailgate Tour | May 18 Iowa State basketball coach TJ Otzelberger at Tailgate Tour | May 18 Recommended for you