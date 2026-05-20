TUESDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Essex softball opens with run-rule road win Bryan Clark May 20, 2026 18 mins ago 0 Essex Trojans/Trojanettes Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Tuesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m$@7E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mtDD6I a_ #65 ~2< `_k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 tDD6I D@7E32== E62> @A6?65 E96 D62D@? H:E9 2 3:8 H:?[ D4@C:?8 a_ CF?D :? 2 a_\`_ H:? %F6D52J 2E #65 ~2<]k^AmkAm%96 %C@;2?6EE6D D4@C65 `` CF?D :? E96 E9:C5 :??:?8 E@ EFC? 2 f\a 567:4:E :?E@ 2 `b\f =625[ 2?5 E96J A@FC65 :E @? 7C@> E96C6 E@ 8:G6 ?6H 9625 4@249 $2>: *@C< 2 H:? :? 96C 4@249:?8 563FE]k^Am kAmxE H2D 2 ?:89E @7 A2E:6?46 7@C E96 tDD6I @776?D6 2D E96J H2:E65 @FE `g H2=<D 2?5 H6C6 9:E 3J 2? 255:E:@?2= `_ A:E496D] zJ=:6 '2=56K 5@F3=65[ 5C@G6 :? EH@ 2?5 D4@C65 7@FC E:>6D]k^Am People are also reading… Surgeon accused of ‘perverted’ conduct faces charges from Iowa licensing board Clarinda Boys Golf wins district championship, qualifies for state tournament Full area list of state track and field qualifiers Clarinda wins home sectional on home course, advances to districts Clarinda track and field qualifies 18 events for state, big goals for Des Moines Shenandoah Boys Golf reaches first state tournament in 9 years Sidney to share baseball with East Mills, football, wrestling with Hamburg Mustang tennis easily passes road test Essex softball opens with run-rule road win Hear from several Clarinda, Shenandoah state track qualifiers Essex's Sholes qualifies for state high jump Clarinda girls golf to regional final, 2 Shenandoah athletes also advance Shenandoah Tennis sweeps district championships, sends 5 to state tournament Shenandoah's Buttry sets school record, joins Graham, Steng in 4 state events Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead kAm!:A6C |296C[ !2:EJ? '2?2EE2 2?5 |2C:D<2 z:C496CE D4@C65 E9C66 CF?D 6249 7@C E96 %C@;2?6EE6D] p:=2 '2=56K[ t==2 $2?529= 2?5 %2J=@C yF2C6K 2== D4@C65 EH:46]k^AmkAm$2?529= DECF4< @FE ?:?6 %:86CD :? E96 7:G6\:??:?8 4@>A=6E6 82>6 :? E96 4:C4=6[ H@C<:?8 2C@F?5 6:89E 9:ED 2?5 `_ CF?D[ D:I 62C?65]k^Am kAmp7E6C E96 62C=J DE2CE[ :E’D 2 AC6EEJ =:89E 7:CDE 4@FA=6 H66<D 7@C E96 %C@;2?6EE6D] %96J EC2G6= E@ uC6>@?E\|:==D %F6D52J 2?5 E96? 5@?’E A2=J 27E6C E92E F?E:= %9FCD52J[ yF?6 c[ 2E q657@C5]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda Boys Golf wins district championship, qualifies for state tournament The Clarinda boys golf team won the district championship Monday to qualify for the program's first state tournament in nine years, and they d… Full area list of state track and field qualifiers Check out results highlights from today's state qualifying track and field meets Clarinda wins home sectional on home course, advances to districts The Clarinda boys golf team won a sectional championship Wednesday to advance to the district tournament Clarinda track and field qualifies 18 events for state, big goals for Des Moines The Clarinda boys qualified 10 events for the state meet and the Clarinda girls eight Thursday at a state qualifying meet in Treynor. Shenandoah Boys Golf reaches first state tournament in 9 years The Shenandoah boys golf team earned a spot at the state tournament Monday on their home course Watch Now: Related Video Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard at Cyclone Tailgate Tour | May 18 Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers tailgate tour | May 18 Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers tailgate tour | May 18 Rai Captures Maiden Major With PGA Championship Victory Rai Captures Maiden Major With PGA Championship Victory Brendan Sorsby Battles NCAA for Eligibility Restoration Brendan Sorsby Battles NCAA for Eligibility Restoration Recommended for you