Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, October 2 Bryan Clark Oct 2, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mu@@E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$96?2?5@29 ch #65 ~2< `bk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 bc vC2?5 ':6H r9C:DE:2? `ck^AmkAmuC6>@?E\|:==D de $:5?6J _k^AmkAmr@=@\}6D4@ b_ $E2?E@?^tDD6I ack^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda volleyball completes 2nd straight unbeaten week with win over Sidney Check out Thursday's scoreboard from a full night of area volleyball Shenandoah boys earn Glenwood cross country championship The Shenandoah boys cross country team won Monday's rescheduled Glenwood meet A point from each Clarinda/Shenandoah singles tennis match Watch a point from each singles match plus Clarinda's winning point in a 5-2 regional semifinal win Wednesday over Shenandoah Previewing Week 6 football in Southwest Iowa Check out area and Southwest Iowa football previews for Friday's Week 6 Updated state rankings for Clarinda FB, Shenandoah boys XC, Sidney VB drops out Check out where area teams and athletes are ranked this week Watch Now: Related Video Braves hit 3 homers, including 3-run shot by Harris, and beat Phillies 6-2 to win Wild Card Series THE BRONX BURIES BOSTON! (And Tampa is NEXT!) THE BRONX BURIES BOSTON! (And Tampa is NEXT!) Here's what's next for Yankees as they take on Rays in ALDS Here's what's next for Yankees as they take on Rays in ALDS Steve Gleason's blocked punt, Superdome statue memorialized at museum Steve Gleason's blocked punt, Superdome statue memorialized at museum Recommended for you