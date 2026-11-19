Alert Top Story 4-H Awards given in Fremont County Bryan Clark Nov 19, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Wyatt Lemonds was presented the Danforth Award Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Fremont County 4-H Awards Ceremony. FREMONT COUNTY EXTENSION Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Fremont County 4-H families, youth and volunteers received awards Sunday, Nov. 1, at the annual awards ceremony at the McElroy Building on the Fremont County Fairgrounds.kAm(J2EE {6>@?5D C646:G65 E96 AC6DE:8:@FD s2?7@CE9 pH2C5[ H9:49 :D AC6D6?E65 E@ 2 c\w >6>36C H9@ 92D 56>@?DEC2E65 7@FC\7@=5 A6CD@?2= 56G6=@A>6?E 2?5 =6256CD9:A]k^AmkAmpH2C5D H6C6 92?565 @FE E@ D6G6C2= :?5:G:5F2=D[ :?4=F5:?8 qC@5J $49227 H:E9 E96 pz$p#qt} 2H2C5[ pD9=6J w2C5J[ E96 yC] {6256CD9:A 2H2C5[ #J2? z@CG6C E96 {6256CD9:A 2H2C5[ y@D6A9 #@36CED E96 p49:6G6>6?E 2H2C5[ y256? $49227 E96 {:G6DE@4< p49:6G6>6?E 2H2C5[ |256=J?? $49227 E96 |6C:E 2H2C5[ (:== z@CG6C E96 r:E:K6?D9:A 2H2C5[ {6G: y@9?D@? 2?5 r@CJ u@C5 E96 !6CD@?2= s6G6=@A>6?E 2H2C5D 2?5 |256=6:?6 %C2G:D E96 p8C:4F=EFC6 2H2C5]k^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah football puts 5 on all-district first team Clarinda girls wrestling sets sights on historic season Clarinda girls wrestling opens season with 4 dual wins Clarinda football wraps up another successful season with awards Chemistry and confidence fuel Shenandoah girls basketball New Essex water tower starting to take shape 5 wins, a playoff breakthrough and a bright future for Shenandoah football Postseason honors cap a milestone fall for area teams George C. Grape Hospital opens Senior Life Solutions Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year Shenandoah's return to state headlines a memorable area cross country season Iowa DOT plans 3 bridge replacements along Iowa Highway 2 Clarinda's Wagoner named all-state volleyball State appearance, conference title highlight season for Clarinda girls tennis Clarinda's Baumgart, Luzmoor earn all-district MVP honors kAmu@C E96 D64@?5 J62C :? 2 C@H[ 2 uC6>@?E r@F?EJ C64:A:6?E H@? E96 $@FE9H6DE pC62 tI46AE:@?2= '@=F?E66C $6CG:46 pH2C5[ H9:49 H6?E E@ $2C29 |2CE:?]k^AmkAmp?8:6 p==6J H2D 9@?@C65 7@C `d J62CD @7 D6CG:46 E@ E96 c\w AC@8C2>]k^AmkAmy2>:6 pG6CJ 2?5 z2D6J (2==246 AC6D6?E65 D9@H>2?D9:A 36=E 3F4<=6D E@ E96 D6?:@C[ :?E6C>65:2E6 2?5 ;F?:@C D9@H>2?D9:A 492>A:@?D 7C@> E96 4@F?EJ 72:C] %9@D6 H:??6CD 2C6 D9@H? 36=@H]k^AmkAmqC@5J $49227 2?5 r@@A6C pG6J[ 8C2?5 2?5 C6D6CG6 492>A:@? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular New Essex water tower starting to take shape Exterior design work for Essex's new water tower got underway in late October. George C. Grape Hospital opens Senior Life Solutions George C. Grape Hospital is opening a new program for area seniors Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year The 34th annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade takes place Friday, Nov. 27, with the theme Hometown Holiday Glow Iowa DOT plans 3 bridge replacements along Iowa Highway 2 The Iowa Department of Transportation announced it plans to replace three bridges along Iowa Highway 2 in Fremont County. Cyclone Kitchen session coming Wednesday to Fremont County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fremont County is launching Cyclone Kitchen this Wednesday. 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