Fremont County youth encouraged to attend 4-H Find Out Night Bryan Clark Sep 14, 2026 Sep 14, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fremont County 4-H invites youth and families to discover what makes 4-H such a special organization at 4-H Find Out Night Saturday, Oct. 10, in Sidney.kAm%96 6G6?E E2<6D A=246 7C@> e E@ f A]>] 2E E96 uC6>@?E r@F?EJ u2:C8C@F?5D :? $:5?6J 2?5 HC2AD FA }2E:@?2= c\w (66<]k^AmkAmpEE6?566D 42? >66E 4=F3 =6256CD[ DFA6C:?E6?56?ED 2?5 565:42E65 G@=F?E66CD H9@ 96=A 3C:?8 E96 c\w 6IA6C:6?46 E@ =:76] vF6DED H:== =62C? 23@FE 2 H:56 C2?86 @7 c\w @AA@CEF?:E:6D[ :?4=F5:?8i =:G6DE@4< AC@;64ED[ DE2E:4 AC@;64ED DF49 2D 4=@E9:?8[ E23=6 D6EE:?8[ A9@E@8C2A9J[ H@@5H@C<:?8 2?5 >@C6[ r=@G6C z:5D 7@C J@FE9 :? 8C256D z\b 2?5 c\w 7@C J@FE9 :? 8C256D c\`a]k^Am kAm%9C@F89@FE }2E:@?2= c\w (66<[ uC6>@?E r@F?EJ J@FE9 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 46=63C2E6 H92E c\w >62?D E@ E96> H:E9 2 5:776C6?E E96>6 6249 52J[ ~4E] d\h]k^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah officer graduates from Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Essex linemen protecting Case, high-scoring Viking offense Video highlights from Clarinda volleyball's sweep of Denison Shenandoah cross country, Clarinda football, Sidney volleyball continue in state rankings Clarinda's Bird keeps flying higher, recognized for assists milestone after home sweep Hargis, Clarinda girls tennis win Hawkeye 10 Tournament championships Shenandoah places 2nd at home volleyball tournament Sophomores stepping into bigger roles for Clarinda volleyball Clarinda football moving up, Shenandoah XC, Sidney VB in state rankings Baumgart goes off for 8 touchdowns to lead Clarinda to Page County Super Bowl win Shenandoah boys XC takes 3rd at Central Decatur Releasing this week's Southwest Iowa high school volleyball rankings Milestone night for Haggerty in Sidney volleyball loss Watch highlights from the Stanton/Essex vs. Sidney game Girls Individual Regional Tennis assignments released kAm|@?52J – v@ vC66?i $9@H J@FC c\w DA:C:E]k^AmkAm%F6D52J – %9C@H324<i $92C6 9@H J@FC c\w ;@FC?6J DE2CE65 2?5 9@H :E’D 8@:?8]k^AmkAm(65?6D52J – (:=5 (6DEi $9@H @77 J@FC H6DE6C? @C D9@H 2EE:C6]k^AmkAm%9FCD52J – %92?<7F= %9FCD52Ji #64@8?:K6 D@>6@?6 H9@ 92D 96=A65 J@F 2=@?8 J@FC c\w ;@FC?6J]k^Am kAmuC:52J \ uFEFC6 #625J uC:52Ji $92C6 9@H c\w 92D 96=A65 AC6A2C6 J@F 7@C J@FC 7FEFC6]k^Am kAm}@ C68:DEC2E:@? :D C6BF:C65 7@C u:?5 ~FE }:89E] u2>:=:6D 2C6 H6=4@>6 E@ DE@A 3J E96 uC6>@?E r@F?EJ u2:C8C@F?5D 7C@> e E@ f A]>] $2EFC52J[ ~4E] `_]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC6>@?E r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? 2?5 ~FEC6249 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iI7C6>@?Eo:2DE2E6]65FQmI7C6>@?Eo:2DE2E6]65Fk^2m @C k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]6IE6?D:@?]:2DE2E6]65F^7C6>@?E^QmHHH]6IE6?D:@?]:2DE2E6]65F^7C6>@?E^k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah officer graduates from Iowa Law Enforcement Academy A Shenandoah police officer recently graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Essex Labor Day parade, baby show winners Winners were recently announced from Monday's Essex Labor Day Parade and Baby Show Watch Now: Related Video Who Is Robert Kraft, The Pro-Israel Billionare Who Ousted Macklemore? What The Fed’s Rate Hike Means For Your Wallet What The Fed’s Rate Hike Means For Your Wallet Trump Threatens EU With Tariffs Over Canada ‘Associate Membership’ Trump Threatens EU With Tariffs Over Canada ‘Associate Membership’ OpenAI Reveals 6 New Cases of ‘Concerning’ AI Misbehavior OpenAI Reveals 6 New Cases of ‘Concerning’ AI Misbehavior