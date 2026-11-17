Alert Top Story Clarinda Dollars a great way to shop local this Christmas Bryan Clark Nov 17, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clarinda Dollars are once again available for purchase, just in time for the holiday season.kAmr=2C:?52 s@==2CD @776C :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 3FD:?6DD6D 2 4@?G6?:6?E 2?5 >62?:?87F= 8:7E @AE:@? 7@C r9C:DE>2D 8:7ED @C 6>A=@J66 3@?FD6D]k^AmkAmr=2C:?52 s@==2CD 2C6 2G2:=23=6 E@ AFC492D6 2E E96 r=2C:?52 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 @77:46[ =@42E65 2E ``d t2DE |2:? $EC66E]k^AmkAmr=2C:?52 s@==2CD 2C6 2G2:=23=6 :? 56?@>:?2E:@?D @7 Sd[ S`_[ S`d[ Sa_ 2?5 Sad 2?5 42? 36 C6566>65 2E >@C6 E92? `d_ r=2C:?52 r92>36C >6>36C 3FD:?6DD6D] %96J >2<6 2 8C62E 9@=:52J 8:7E H9:=6 96=A:?8 DFAA@CE =@42= 3FD:?6DD6D 2?5 DEC6?8E96? E96 r=2C:?52 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Clarinda football wraps up another successful season with awards 5 wins, a playoff breakthrough and a bright future for Shenandoah football Shenandoah football puts 5 on all-district first team Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year New Essex water tower starting to take shape O'Rourke, Sells earn Shenandoah cross country's top honors State appearance, conference title highlight season for Clarinda girls tennis Clarinda Sings returns for 31st concert Final Southwest Iowa volleyball rankings Postseason honors cap a milestone fall for area teams George C. Grape Hospital opens Senior Life Solutions Record breakers, rising stars headline area volleyball season Western Iowa postseason volleyball small, large school Top 10 Soccer is the newest sport at Shenandoah High School Clarinda's Baumgart, Luzmoor earn all-district MVP honors kAmr=2C:?52 s@==2CD 2C6 D@=5 2E 7246 G2=F6[ H:E9 ?@ 92?5=:?8 766D[ >2<:?8 E96> 2? 62DJ 2?5 277@C523=6 H2J E@ 8:G6 E96 8:7E @7 D9@AA:?8 =@42= E9:D r9C:DE>2D]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year The 34th annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade takes place Friday, Nov. 27, with the theme Hometown Holiday Glow New Essex water tower starting to take shape Exterior design work for Essex's new water tower got underway in late October. Clarinda Sings returns for 31st concert The Clarinda Sings annual concert returns on Nov. 22. George C. Grape Hospital opens Senior Life Solutions George C. Grape Hospital is opening a new program for area seniors Iowa DOT plans 3 bridge replacements along Iowa Highway 2 The Iowa Department of Transportation announced it plans to replace three bridges along Iowa Highway 2 in Fremont County. Watch Now: Related Video US loses measles elimination status due to high number of cases Chase, Bank of America, other banks hit by online service outages Chase, Bank of America, other banks hit by online service outages Lindsay Clancy Will Stand Trial Again in Kids' Killings Lindsay Clancy Will Stand Trial Again in Kids' Killings El Niño reaches top of NOAA's strength scale El Niño reaches top of NOAA's strength scale