Alert Top Story Taste of Clarinda returns Dec. 3 Bryan Clark Nov 16, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 19th annual Taste of Clarinda is set for Thursday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m.kAm%96 2??F2= 6G6?E @776CD 2 7F? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D9@A 2E r=2C:?52 3FD:?6DD6D H9:=6 D2>A=:?8 2 G2C:6EJ @7 7C66 C64:A6D 2?5 4@==64E:?8 C64:A6 42C5D E@ E2<6 9@>6] !2CE:4:A2E:?8 3FD:?6DD6D 762EFC6 D2>A=6D @7 c` 5:776C6?E C64:A6D E9C@F89@FE E96 6G6?E]k^AmkAm#64:A6 42C5 C:?8 9@=56CD 2?5 >2AD 9:89=:89E:?8 A2CE:4:A2E:?8 3FD:?6DD6D H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 2E E96 r=2C:?52 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 @77:46[ =@42E65 2E ``d t2DE |2:? $EC66E 2?5 2E !r$q q2?<’D ?@CE9 =@42E:@? @? E96 DBF2C6]k^Am kAmp5>:DD:@? :D 7C66 2?5 2== 2C6 H6=4@>6]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade returns for its 34th year The 34th annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade takes place Friday, Nov. 27, with the theme Hometown Holiday Glow New Essex water tower starting to take shape Exterior design work for Essex's new water tower got underway in late October. Clarinda Sings returns for 31st concert The Clarinda Sings annual concert returns on Nov. 22. George C. Grape Hospital opens Senior Life Solutions George C. Grape Hospital is opening a new program for area seniors Fremont County 4-H kicks off annual gift card fundraiser Fremont County 4-H's annual gift card fundraiser is underway. Watch Now: Related Video Lindsay Clancy Will Stand Trial Again in Kids' Killings Germany: Protesters Demand Global AI Safety Treaty at Berlin Demonstration. Germany: Protesters Demand Global AI Safety Treaty at Berlin Demonstration. FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after several hours FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after several hours Bank Overdraft Revenue Surges Bank Overdraft Revenue Surges