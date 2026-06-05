Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 12:15 AM CDT Jun 5, 2026 Jun 5, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms Bringing Damaging Winds to Northern Page County TonightWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 12:15 AM CDT for northern Page County. Thunderstorms are moving east at 45 mph.Affected Areas:ClarindaShenandoahEssexYorktownHepburnPierce Recreation AreaWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mph.Torrential rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.Impacts: Potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees.Downed tree branches reported near Essex.Safety Tips: People are also reading… Shenandoah Baseball, Clarinda Softball earn Hawk-10 doubleheader sweeps Area golfers earn all-state recognition Rasmussen ends Clarinda career with state golf medal, Weinreich in top 20 Johnson, Cardinals shake off slow start to earn walk off win over Shenandoah Shenandoah Softball wins big over Red Oak 4 state titles for Shenandoah's Steng, 4 medals for Clarinda's Bird highlight track season Shenandoah softball opens season with home win Clarinda A's open season with shutout win Top seed Wahlert ends Shenandoah tennis season in Team State first round Big night for Cameron in Shenandoah Baseball win Wins for Shenandoah, losses for Clarinda Tuesday in Hawk-10 play Clarinda sweeps Shenandoah, Sidney softball loses big lead against East Mills Shenandoah’s Pickens shows well at Iowa Golf Showcase A's rally in 9th for MINK League road win Twyman strikes out 12, bats go off in 5th in Mustang win over Red Oak Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid driving through flooded roadways.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Air raid sirens trigger panic for Kyiv child who survived blast Watch a week of unrest unfold at Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark Watch a week of unrest unfold at Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark UN: 86% Chance US Hits Hottest Year on Record by 2027 UN: 86% Chance US Hits Hottest Year on Record by 2027 Where Is It Illegal To Be Gay? Where Is It Illegal To Be Gay?