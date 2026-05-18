Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 8:00 PM CDT May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 Updated 17 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning with 60 mph Wind Gusts Until 8 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southeastern Page County until 8 PM CDT. The storm is currently located over Shambaugh, moving northeast at 35 mph.Affected Areas:ShambaughCollege SpringsBraddyvilleWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mphPotential for small hail, less than 0.75 inches in sizeImpacts: Possible damage to roofs, siding, and treesTravel disruptions due to strong windsSafety Tips: People are also reading… Sidney to share baseball with East Mills, football, wrestling with Hamburg Clarinda wins home sectional on home course, advances to districts Surgeon accused of ‘perverted’ conduct faces charges from Iowa licensing board Clarinda Boys Golf wins district championship, qualifies for state tournament Full area list of state track and field qualifiers Clarinda track and field qualifies 18 events for state, big goals for Des Moines Mustang tennis easily passes road test Hear from several Clarinda, Shenandoah state track qualifiers Essex's Sholes qualifies for state high jump Clarinda girls golf to regional final, 2 Shenandoah athletes also advance Shenandoah Boys Golf reaches first state tournament in 9 years Shenandoah perfect in winning Hawkeye 10 Boys Tennis Tournament Shenandoah Tennis sweeps district championships, sends 5 to state tournament Shenandoah's Buttry sets school record, joins Graham, Steng in 4 state events Martin, Mustangs win Sectional Golf title Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid outdoor activities and secure loose objects.A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10 PM CDT for southwestern Iowa. Stay alert for further updates.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:15 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Page County Until 6:15 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 5:45 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning: High Winds and Large Hail Until 5:45 PM CDT Watch Now: Related Video Trump shares AI-generated image beside shackled alien DRC Ebola outbreak 'way bigger than what we see now', virologist says DRC Ebola outbreak 'way bigger than what we see now', virologist says Child survivor of San Diego mosque shooting describes ordeal Child survivor of San Diego mosque shooting describes ordeal Four crew members eject from middair collision at Idaho air show Four crew members eject from middair collision at Idaho air show