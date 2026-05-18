Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:15 PM CDT May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 Updated 19 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Page County Until 6:15 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:15 PM CDT. The storm is currently located 6 miles east of Shambaugh, moving east at 30 mph.Affected Areas:Southeastern Page County, including rural areas around Shambaugh and Clarinda.What to Expect:Wind gusts up to 70 mph.Hail up to the size of ping pong balls (1.5 inches in diameter).Impacts: Potential injuries to people and animals outdoors.Damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles from hail.Considerable tree damage and wind damage to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People are also reading… Sidney to share baseball with East Mills, football, wrestling with Hamburg Clarinda wins home sectional on home course, advances to districts Surgeon accused of ‘perverted’ conduct faces charges from Iowa licensing board Clarinda Boys Golf wins district championship, qualifies for state tournament Full area list of state track and field qualifiers Clarinda track and field qualifies 18 events for state, big goals for Des Moines Mustang tennis easily passes road test Hear from several Clarinda, Shenandoah state track qualifiers Essex's Sholes qualifies for state high jump Clarinda girls golf to regional final, 2 Shenandoah athletes also advance Shenandoah Boys Golf reaches first state tournament in 9 years Shenandoah perfect in winning Hawkeye 10 Boys Tennis Tournament Shenandoah Tennis sweeps district championships, sends 5 to state tournament Shenandoah's Buttry sets school record, joins Graham, Steng in 4 state events Martin, Mustangs win Sectional Golf title Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid outdoor activities and seek shelter immediately.Stay informed as a Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10:00 PM CDT for southwestern Iowa.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or valleynewstoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 8:00 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning with 60 mph Wind Gusts Until 8 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 5:45 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning: High Winds and Large Hail Until 5:45 PM CDT Watch Now: Related Video Trump shares AI-generated image beside shackled alien DRC Ebola outbreak 'way bigger than what we see now', virologist says DRC Ebola outbreak 'way bigger than what we see now', virologist says Child survivor of San Diego mosque shooting describes ordeal Child survivor of San Diego mosque shooting describes ordeal Four crew members eject from middair collision at Idaho air show Four crew members eject from middair collision at Idaho air show