Sidney Hometown Pride prepares for Sidney Iowa Rodeo and Battle with the Bulls

Sidney Hometown Pride held their monthly meeting on July 19 at the Sidney Public Library. Treasurer June McClure reported that she has paid for the food license for upcoming events and the vendor permits for events in Farragut and Nebraska City. She also shared the quarterly income statement with members of the committee. June was very happy to report that the committee received a $500 donation to the Sidney endowment fund.

Sherry Bohlen asked the committee about ordering popcorn boxes and cotton candy supplies to ensure everything can arrive in plenty of time for the rodeo and Battle with the Bulls. Dick McClure said that he called Snappy Popcorn in Breda, Iowa, and ordered two cases of popcorn boxes.

“The popcorn boxes are taken care of and should have shipped yesterday, so those are good to go,” Dick said.

Aaron Loewe said he could take care of the order of cotton candy supplies and Bohlen said that she would be getting two cases of popcorn from Hamburg this week.

Terry Graham added he has water that had been donated: “I picked up 10 cases of water from Fastenal yesterday so it sure sounds like we are on track.”

Dick updated the committee on the ongoing boot project.

“I am still working on the communication to complete the 6-foot boots, but I have two of the 3-foot boots sitting on my front step ready to go. We painted them, worked with them and tried to maintain the integrity of what the kids did. We touched up several of the spots, and it was tough to do but they are done. We can put them up anytime but I have to have some help,” Dick said.

Members of the committee will be meeting on Saturday to put them up; one will be placed on the metal light pole by the sheriff’s office and one will be mounted on the Sidney welcome sign east of town.

Bohlen told committee members that Jaccqulene Tackett approached her and asked if the cotton candy machine could be used for Rodeo Days.

“Jaccqulene asked if she could use our machine but said she would also need help from the Hometown Pride committee,” Bohlen said. The committee approved the use of the cotton candy machine and Graham offered to run the machine for Tackett. Bohlen will find out if a permit is required.

“Everything's coming together in Farragut for Battle with the Bulls,” Loewe said as he updated the committee about the event being held in Farragut on Aug. 26-27. “I got a pretty good spot for us with our trailer and everything is mapped out.”

Graham said he has talked to Hometown Pride committees in Farragut and Hamburg and said, “I told them what we have going on and they are in agreement, and Farragut’s Hometown Pride said that they will coordinate with Randolph. Hamburg is going to bring their cotton candy machine and we will reimburse their organization accordingly. We’ll have to see what type of event we get before we determine the amount per group. The main thing is having enough help. We are always swamped during intermission so we just need workers.”

June said it’s important to have a schedule that indicates specific shifts so the committee has help when they really need it.

The committee also discussed welcome signs into Sidney, the possibility of murals in and around the city and buying new shirts for new committee members. The Sidney Hometown Pride will hold their next meeting on Aug. 16.