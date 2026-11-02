Alert Top Story WEEKLY RECAP The fall season comes to a close at state football, cross country Bryan Clark Nov 2, 2026 Nov 2, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The state cross country meet took place while the Clarinda and Shenandoah football teams fell in the second round of the playoffs.kAmp C642A @7 E96 H66< E92E H2D :D 36=@H]k^Amk9am$96?2?5@29 7@@E32== =@D6D E@ %C6J?@Ck^9am Familiar foe ends playoff run for Shenandoah football The Shenandoah football team dropped a 35-0 decision at Treynor Friday in the second round of the playoffs Images from Shenandoah football's Round 2 shutout loss Shenandoah senior Joey O'Rourke throws a pass against Treynor pressure Friday, Oct. 30, in a second round playoff loss. O'Rourke passed for 45 yards in the contest. Bryan Clark Shenandoah junior Gabe Buttry carries the football during the Mustangs' second round playoff loss Friday, Oct. 30, at Treynor. Buttry was held to 39 yards rushing in the contest. Bryan Clark Shenandoah senior Harley Wiley (6), sophomore Charlie Liles (69) and junior Carter Sells (7) start an offensive play while senior quarterback Joey O'Rourke (far right) drops back to pass Friday, Oct. 30, during the Mustangs' playoff loss at Treynor. Bryan Clark Shenandoah junior Ryan Love finishes off a tackle for loss Friday, Oct. 30, during Shenandoah's playoff loss at Treynor. Bryan Clark Shenandoah senior Will Berning finds space through Treynor's offensive line Friday, Oct. 30, during the Mustangs' playoff game against the Cardinals. Bryan Clark Shenandoah senior Michael Blane (31) positions himself to tackler Treynor ball carrier Dylan Dreyer Friday, Oct. 30, during the Mustangs' 35-0 playoff loss while junior Carter Sells (7) and sophomore Bowen Burdorf (5) pursue. Bryan Clark k9amr=2C:?52 7@@E32== =@D6D E@ r6?EC2= {J@?^v{#k^9am Top-ranked Lions eliminate Clarinda in 2nd round of playoffs The Clarinda football team fell 49-0 Friday in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs k9am$E2E6 rC@DD r@F?ECJk^9am Shenandoah boys take 13th at state cross country Mason Sells finished in the top 25, leading the Shenandoah boys cross country team to a 13th-place finish at the state meet Strong finish to cross country career for Clarinda's Stogdill Clarinda's Isaiah Stogdill ran well and finished his high school cross country career Friday at Fort Dodge Shenandoah's O'Rourke runs personal best in 2nd state XC appearance Shenandoah's Ava O'Rourke ran a lifetime best Friday at the state cross country meet Through the lens from state cross country Shenandoah sophomore Mason Sells (left) and senior Carter Buttry (right) open the race Friday, Oct. 30, at the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships in Fort Dodge. Buttry and Sells were both returners, leading the Mustangs into their first team state appearance since 2014. Shenandoah finished 13th. Peter Burtnett Shenandoah senior Conor O'Hara (left) and freshman Leo Weber (right) work alongside each other Friday, Oct. 30, as both competed at their first state cross country meet. Peter Burtnett Shenandoah sophomore Ava O'Rourke competes Friday, Oct. 30, at the state cross country meet. In her second career appearance finished 44th with a personal best time. submitted by Liz Skillern Shenandoah senior Luke Daoust runs at his first state meet Friday, Oct. 30. Daoust was Shenandoah's second best on the day, placing 77th overall, and helping lead the Mustangs to a 13th-place team finish. Peter Burtnett Shenandoah junior Jonas Gutierrez competes Friday, Oct. 30, at the state cross country meet. Peter Burtnett Shenandoah senior Carter Buttry competes at the state meet Friday, Oct. 30, for the fourth time. Peter Burtnett Shenandoah sophomore Mason Sells competes Friday, Oct. 30, at the state cross country meet. Sells finished 24th overall in his second career state meet. Peter Burtnett Clarinda senior Isaiah Stogdill competes Friday, Oct. 30, at the state cross country meet. Stogdill came home in 51st place. Peter Burtnett Shenandoah sophomore Ava O'Rourke competed Friday, Oct. 30, at the state cross country meet. Submitted by Liz Skillern Members of the Shenandoah boys cross country team pose together for a picture in front of their team camp Friday, Oct. 30, at the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships. Making their first state team appearance in 12 years, the Mustangs finished 13th. submitted by Brian Daoust kAmw2H<6J6 `_ 2?5 r@C?6C r@?76C6?46 G@==6J32== E62>D H6C6 C6=62D65 H:E9 6249 @7 E96 4@?76C6?46’D E62>D F?23=6 E@ BF2=:7J 7@C E96 DE2E6 E@FC?2>6?E] r=2C:?52’D t==6CJ q:C5 2?5 |:=6J (28@?6C 2?5 $:5?6J’D z6J2?2 w2886CEJ H6C6 2== F?2?:>@FD 7:CDE E62> >6>36CD]k^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah's O'Rourke runs personal best in 2nd state XC appearance Pilot and passenger die in small plane crash near Hamburg State Cross Country Scoreboard: Friday, October 30 Top-ranked Lions eliminate Clarinda in 2nd round of playoffs What you need to know about Shenandoah adding high school soccer Shenandoah volleyball celebrates big strides, standout players at season-ending banquet Sidney's Haggerty named unanimous first team All-Corner volleyball Familiar foe ends playoff run for Shenandoah football 3 area players reach state to highlight tennis season Glow Medical Aesthetics welcomed to Clarinda Shenandoah boys take 13th at state cross country Pella invites students for hands-on look at manufacturing in Shenandoah Football Playoff Scoreboard: Friday, October 30 Strong finish to cross country career for Clarinda's Stogdill Clarinda's Bird, Wagoner named unanimous 1st team all-Hawkeye 10 Five Clarinda volleyball athletes earned all-conference recognition Wednesday, including two unanimous first team selections Sidney's Haggerty named unanimous first team All-Corner volleyball Sidney's Keyana Haggerty and Addy Foster were named first team all-Corner Conference volleyball. 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah's O'Rourke runs personal best in 2nd state XC appearance Shenandoah's Ava O'Rourke ran a lifetime best Friday at the state cross country meet State Cross Country Scoreboard: Friday, October 30 Check out how all nine area individuals fared Friday afternoon at the state cross country meet Top-ranked Lions eliminate Clarinda in 2nd round of playoffs The Clarinda football team fell 49-0 Friday in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs What you need to know about Shenandoah adding high school soccer There is plenty of enthusiasm for high school soccer in Shenandoah and also still questions about participation, facilities and funding. 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